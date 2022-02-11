Wicklow hurlers hoping to build on draw in Mayo when they take on Derry in Aughrim on Sunday

The Wicklow hurlers ahead of their opening Division 2B clash with Mayo in Ballina. They face Derry this weekend in Aughrim from 1pm.

The Wicklow Senior hurlers will be hoping to build on last weekend’s draw away to Mayo in the Allianz National Hurling League Division 2B when they welcome Derry to the County Grounds in Aughrim on Sunday at 1pm.

Eamonn Scallan’s new side showed plenty of character in Ballina in their opening league encounter against last year’s Nicky Rackard champions who had Keith Higgins within their ranks, and they will also be buoyed from the fact that Derry had major difficulties in their narrow victory over Sligo in Celtic Park.

Nine points from midfielder Cormac O’Doherty and goals from Gerald Bradley and Tiarnan McHugh helped the Derry men to their 2-14 to 1-14 win over last year’s Division 3A champions who had Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch in superb form, scoring 1-12 of their total for the day.

Home advantage will be another boost for the Garden County, and they will be hoping for a good turnout of hurling supporters on the day as they look to record their first league win in almost exactly two years ago, that on February 16, 2020, against Mayo (1-13 to 1-16).

Wicklow’s sharing of the spoils with Mayo last weekend was made possible by an impressive 1-10 from Seanie Germaine, a superb goal from John Toomey, the introduction of Andy O’Brien and some fine goalkeeping from Bob Fitzgerald.

“A great show of character by what is essentially a new team,” was how Eamonn Scallan reacted to the result. “Two real sucker punches of goals either side of half-time could have seen them fold but a brilliantly taken goal by John Toomey brought them to within a point. Two good points by Andy O Brien secured the draw.

“A lot of new players have responded extremely well to what management are asking of them and while still learning seem to have bright futures ahead of them.

“Happy with a result that a lot of people said was improbable but it's on to next week to Aughrim and Derry,” he added.

The hurling game will be followed by the first league game of the season for the Wicklow ladies when they take on Longford at 3pm.

New manager Leighton Glynn will be hoping for a positive start to the campaign and things are reported to be very positive in the camp with the return of players from Tinahely and Blessington bringing an end to the discord of 2021.

The Wicklow team who faced Mayo last weekend: Bob Fitzgerald; Tommy Collins, Ciaran Harmon, Martin O’Brien; James Byrne (0-1), Shaun Cranley, Jacques McCall; Mark Murphy, Shane Brown; John Toomey (1-0), Marc Lennon (0-2), Aaron Byrne; Torna Mulconry, Seanie Germaine (1-10, 4f, 1 65), Kieran Conway. Subs: Brandon Ryan for S Brown, David Maloney for M O’Brien, Andy O’Brien (0-2) for T Mulconry, Eoin McCormack for M Lennon, John Doyle for A Byrne.

The Derry side who defeated Sligo: Oisin O’Doherty; Ciaran Hendry, Mark Craig, Darragh McCloskey; Meehaul McGrath (0-1), Richie Mullan, Eamon McGill; Cormac O’Doherty (0-9), Darragh McGilligan; Sean Kelly, John Mullan, Jerome McGuigan; Deaghlan Foley, Gerald Bradley (1-1), Tiarnan McHugh (1-1). Subs: Padraig Nelis for Tiarnan McHugh (59), Tiarnan McCloskey (0-1) for Gerald Bradley (70).