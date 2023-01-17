Wicklow hurlers get within whisker of shock win against Kildare

Wicklow's Seanie Germaine keeps his eyes on the ball.

Wicklow 1-11

Kildare 0-15

Wicklow’s hurlers bounced back to form in style on Sunday with a redeeming performance against Kildare in the Kehoe Cup at Bray.

With their best showing so far this year, they went within a whisker of defeating the odds-on favourites, only losing out in a keenly contested battle by an injury-time winner for the Lilywhites.

The strange thing was the omens were not looking good for Wicklow before the off. Kildare came to Bray on the back of a massive win over Carlow, who in turn had hammered Wicklow 4-26 to 1-8.

Even manager Casey O’Brien was understandably “apprehensive” before the off.

And the opening minutes did not bring much comfort to the manager or his players either. Just 20 seconds on the clock and Kildare’s lively corner-forward Cian Boran had pointed his team in front. He was one of three brothers on the Kildare team.

Wicklow had what advantage there was from the wind. Mikey Lee posted an early wide before blossoming into a splendid second-half display.

Tigerish tackling by Eoin McCormack forced a 65 and a levelling point by centre-back Padraig Doyle, one of four long-range scores off his stick.

Doyle was one of eight changes to the starting 15, nominal and positional. Some of the changes were enforced due to injury to the likes of John Henderson, Bryan Kearney and Matthew Traynor.

Seanie Germaine set off on a searing run through the heart of Kildare’s defence, opening the way for Mikey Lee to raise a white flag. Wicklow ahead by 0-3 to 0-2 after 10 minutes.

Casey O’Brien’s men were certainly up and running. Their defence was magnificent. At centre-back Padraig Doyle was having a stormer. Peter Keane was equally secure at full-back.

As for goalie Cian Staunton, he batted everything clear except the wind. Into the second quarter Kildare’s marauders tried to pierce Staunton’s goal with three rapid-fire shots from close range.

Three times Staunton denied them. Kildare had to settle for a consolation point. Staunton was typical of the spirit being shown by Wicklow players throughout the field.

Wicklow were setting the pace in the moments before half-time. In the final minutes Kildare’s ace free-taker James Burke drilled two balls between the sticks - the second from a placed ball - to give his side a wafer-thin lead 0-7 to 0-6 at the break.

Moments into the second half, Wicklow were back in front 0-8 to 0-7. Mikey Lee showed us what a hurler he can be as he pilfered one point and converted a free for a second.

And the best was still to come from the Bray man. Was the unthinkable about to happen, we wondered?

Kildare started to look to their bench for refreshments at half-time. They had started without half a dozen of the team that trounced Carlow.

Were they worried? Obviously, it was beginning to dawn that they were in a bigger battle than they expected.

In a three-minute spell Kildare struck back for points by corner-forward Killian Aherne and centre-forward Gerry Keegan to retake the lead 0-9 to 0-8 after 45 minutes.

Throughout the second half the Lillies racked up in excess of 15 wides. No doubt down to the counter offensive of Wicklow as their own wild and wayward shooting.

Mikey Lee levelled things up with another conversion of a free. Keegan and centre-back Rian Boran responded for Kildare. Thus, the pendulum swung back and forth.

The Lilywhites up two at the three-quarter stage, 0-11 to 0-9, but Kildare persisted in shooting blanks.

Then Mikey Lee landed the score of the match. Robbing two opponents in the left corner he somehow squeezed the sliothar between the sticks off his left. Super-sub Torna Mulconry quickly followed up with another point for Wicklow.

Sides level at 0-11 each. Less than 14 minutes left on the clock. All to play for.

Moments later we wondered if there was a shock on the cards?

Padraig Doyle did the spadework. Seanie Germaine applied the finish. Goal. Wicklow ahead by 1-11 to 0-11. Excitement rising.

Backs to the wall, Kildare dug it out in the final 10 minutes. But only just. Free-taker James Burke put his name to three of Kildare’s four late points, the winner arriving as the referee’s watch ticked into injury time.

Kildare got the win.

For Wicklow, Casey O’Brien and his hurlers have restored some pride in the county. Going forward, the thing is to build on it.

Kildare: Sean Burke; Niall O’Muineachain, Sean Christiansen, John McKeon; Conan Boran, Rian Boran (0-1), Jack Travers; Jack Higgins (0-1), Paul Dolan; James Burke (0-5, 4f), Gerry Keegan (0-3), Sean Whelan; Cian Boran (0-4), David Qualter, Killian Aherne (0-1). Subs: Harry Carroll for J Travers, Peter O’Donoghue for J McKeon, Cathal Dowling for S Whelan, Declan Flaherty for D Qualter, Frank Bass for C Boran, Michael Hogan for J Higgins.

Wicklow﻿: Cian Staunton; Dylan Byrne, Peter Keane, Tommy Collins; Zach Cullen, Padraig Doyle, Eoin Byrne; Luke Maloney, Padraig Doran (0-3); Eoin McCormack, Jack Doyle, John Doyle (0-1); Mikey Lee (0-5), Seanie Germaine (1-1), Luke Evans. Subs: Jacques McCall for J Doyle, Torna Mulconry (0-1) for Jack Doyle, Brandon Ryan for P Doran, Mark Murphy for L Maloney, Owen Young for L Evans, Shane Browne for E Byrne.

Referee: Barry Redmond (Wexford)