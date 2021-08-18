Wicklow ‘have to hit the ground running’

Wicklow manager Mark Murnaghan says his side will have to hit the ground running against Limerick in the All-Ireland Junior semi-final in Tang, Westmeath, on Saturday afternoon.

Wicklow manager Mark Murnaghan said his side will not be getting carried away as they turn their attentions to an All-Ireland Junior Football Championship semi-final against Limerick this Saturday at 1pm in Tang, Westmeath.

They had already beaten Limerick earlier in the campaign, but Murnaghan insisted that, considering their experience against Fermanagh in 2020, they cannot get ahead of themselves and take the game for granted.

‘We have to treat it like a clean slate. Look it, we beat Fermanagh last year in the group stages and they went on and beat us when it really mattered. We are confident in our own talent and ability but we are not getting carried away. We just have to perform again and if we do perform to a level I know we can, it will take a good team to beat us but we have to hit the ground running. Limerick were in a semi-final last year, they will want to go one better so it is going to be a tough game.’

Having already qualified for the last four as group winners, Wicklow rounded out their group campaign with a 2-14 to 1-11 win over Derry. The game required extra-time, as a below par Garden side had to scratch and claw their way past a desperate Oak Leaf outfit.

Speaking following the game, Murnaghan admitted that the game was far from straightforward for his side, who had the unenviable task of trying to break down a resilient, spirited Derry side.

He reflected: ‘We knew we were going to come up against a defensive team but we didn’t realise how bad it was until the game started, where they had 14 players behind the ball the whole time. It was very hard to break them down and I know we kicked a few wides but they were in the scoring zone. We were restricted from playing our own game but, look, we kind of got over the line in the end.

‘It wasn’t one of our better performances but our pure hard work got us over the line in the end and we never gave up. In the first half, we were playing against a blanket defence against the wind. It was always going to be tough and we just had to be patient and we kind of grinded them down. when the game went into extra-time, we had the momentum, so we knew we were going to kick on in the 20 minutes of extra-time and thankfully we did.’

Murnaghan made a litany of changes from their previous game, against Antrim. Lucy Dunne, Aoife Gillen, Meadhbh Deeney, Clodagh Fox, Lorna Fusciardi, Rioghna McGettigan, and Laurie Ahern were all rested for what was essentially a dead rubber, while Megan Healy, Mikaela Shelley, Sarah Miley, Emma Burke, and Ella Parke came in.

‘A few players really stepped up,’ Murnaghan said of the players who were drafted into the team.

‘I know we made a lot of changes and then, during the week, the players who were coming in picked up a few small niggles. We changed the team against Laois in the league and we beat them. A few players stood out. The likes of Megan Healy stepped up, Sinead McGettigan came in. We have 25/26 fit players there but what we see in training, we could play any of them from the start. It is a good headache to have for the semi-final.’

As she has been for Wicklow throughout 2021, Marie Kealy was at the forefront of Wicklow turning the game around against Derry. Her 0-11 on the day brought her tally for the season to 34 points.

Murnaghan admitted that she will be vital to their chances.

‘I have been saying it for the past year, she is brilliant. We watched it on the video last night. I think she only got on the ball 17/18 times in the whole game and kicked 11 points.

‘My opinion of ladies football, if you have a good free taker, it is a plus for you. Marie does great work. She brings footballs home from training and goes kicking, and look, she is just flying. Her confidence is high. If she keeps doing that now, we should do well.



