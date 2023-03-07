Wicklow GAA’s PopUp Gaeltacht was a total success at Echelon Park Aughrim

Some of the visitors to the Pop Up Gaeltacht in Echelon Park Aughrim last weekend.

Wicklow GAA celebrated Seachtain na Gaeilge in style on Sunday last with their PopUp Gaeltacht at the Leitrim-Wicklow double header.

The idea of the PopUp Gaeltacht is to bring people together who wish to use their cúpla focal at a designated place and time, thus creating a mini-Gaeltacht.

There was a puball (tent) set up inside the turnstile on the stand side, serving the obligatory cupán tae, caifé, cáca mílis and some other sweet treats for the páistí. Gach rud saor in aisce ár ndóigh – everything free of course. The only catch? You had to make your order through Gaeilge!

Punters really bought into the concept – both those with fluent Irish and those who had to cast their minds back through the mists of time to reach for ‘más é do thoil é?’ and ‘go raibh maith agat’. Particularly happy with the whole enterprise were the early arriving Leitrim supporters who thronged the tent almost an hour before throw-in. Facepainting was also provided through the medium of Irish as well as a chance to win 10 liathróidí peile for your club.

The PopUp continued throughout the afternoon until supplies had been exhausted!

Upon leaving Puball na Gaeilge, punters could then head across to the stand where a section had been designated as ‘An Ghaeltacht’ for the afternoon. The Van der Wel family provided traditional music before the game which created a lovely atmosphere.

At half-time we were treated to more traditional music, this time from Scór na nÓg Leinster champions, the Lamberts. Their playing was punctuated with the announcements of Wicklow GAA’s Gaeltacht scholarship and grant winners for 2023. Ella McGrath from Móin an Bhealaigh was the lucky winner of the Gaeltacht scholarship. Comhghairdeas léi!

Six other lucky students were also winners of €150 Gaeltacht grants.

They were: Niamh Ní Bhraonáin (Baile Coimín), Dearbhail Gregan (Carn an Bhua), Molly Byrne (Abhainn Dála), Amie Cushe (Cúil Uí Chionaoith), Sarah Keville (Kilcoole), Caoimhe Doherty (Naomh Pádraig).

All in all then, a highly successful day in Aughrim and a great way to mark Seachtain na Gaeilge 2023.

“Wicklow GAA would like to thank their army of volunteers on the day: AGB’s Eimear and Gráinne Ní Fhloinn, on teas and coffees, Gráinne joining before she lined out for Wicklow Ladies; Coolkenno’s Emma Deay who painted many, many faces; AGB’s Brian Ó hUirthile and Baile Coimín’s Niamh Ní Bhraonáin who took charge of the draw for the liathróidí peile; Seán Mag Gleannáin who helped out with the Gaeltacht draw; Mick Owens a rinne obair na gcapall ag crochadh an phubaill; and Bryan Ó Cearnaigh who oversaw all of the students’ great work,” said Shane Byrne.

Baile ó Dhia ar an obair!