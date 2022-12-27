Wicklow GAA’s Chris O’Connor calls on adults to ‘lead by example’ around young players

Wicklow GAA secretary Chris O’Connor used her 2023 Convention report has appealed to all adults involved in and supporting juvenile teams in the Garden County to lead by example and behave in a proper manner around young players.

“Our Juvenile CCC led by chairman Michael O’Neill and secretary Shauna Kelly have met on too many occasions for juvenile matters,” she said.

“In our reports every year we say this behaviour is not acceptable, but it continues and by adults involved too.

“As adults we should lead by example and behave in a proper manner around our young members, there is Code of Behaviour and Code of Conduct which clubs should be passing each year at their executive meetings.

“Let 2023 be the year we stamp this out completely, for the sake of our young members. Thanks to Ken Redmond who was chairman who stood down due to other commitments but remains on the committee.

“Thanks to the hearings committee for their work which was chaired by Michael Sargent and secretary Lucy Mooney,” she added.

O’Connor’s report provided an extensive reflection on all adult competitions from 2022 and she offered thanks to all clubs and team management for their cooperation during the season. She also had a special word for the various sponsors and the bagpipe players May and Therese O’Brien.

“Thank you to all our referees and their umpires for their time and dedication during 2022,” she added. “We really need to recruit, we had to call off some games in the latter end of our Junior championships due to know personnel available. We have said for a long time this will happen. I would ask all clubs to please put forward at least one referee for adult and juvenile in 2023, or we will lose more games, and this will hold up our fixtures programme.

“Our PR committee worked extremely hard in 2022 led by Bridget Kenny our, PRO. Once again, they were able to stream our games from semi-final stage and this is hugely appreciated by those living abroad and those unable to attend on the day. This year they held ‘Up for the Final’ which was a huge success thanks to the clubs involved. Next year, with the consent of all the clubs, it is hoped to have a show for both Senior hurling and football finals,” she added.

Chris O’Connor also made reference to the new sponsorship deal with Echelon and Beakonshaw and she said a steering group has been set up to oversee the spending of the €1.5m.

“In October we were delighted to announce the fantastic Player Development partnership with Echelon and Beakonshaw which is worth 1.5million over five years,” she said. “This money will be of huge significance as we continue the great work with our development squads in the coming years.

“A steering group will be in place to ensure a plan for this spend is in place and is implemented. Thanks to everyone involved in getting this over the line.

“I would take this opportunity to thank all our sponsors connected with our teams and our local competitions. There is no doubt at all we would be lost without this support. At club and county level we should, where possible, support those who support us. To everyone who supported us with sponsorship thank you very much, it is very much appreciated. We look forward to continuing our partnerships with you all in 2023,” she added.