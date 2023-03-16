Wicklow GAA to put development plan in place for Echelon Park Aughrim, but Whittle curveball hints at radical move

Wicklow GAA are to put a development plan in place for Echelon Park Aughrim after they received support for the idea at last Monday night's county board meeting in Bray.

“Will your grandchildren thank you for it?” asked Dunlavin delegate Jimmy Whittle of Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne during a request for approval from delegates for county management to put a development plan in place for Echelon Park Aughrim.

The tentative suggestion of potential infrastructure upgrading to the county grounds was met with relative approval at the meeting in Bray, but the Dunlavin delegate’s curveball gave food for thought and hinted at a radical suggestion to move out of the Granite City to an entirely new venue.

If that ambitious reality is not realised, then upgrades such as a new stand on the river side, tarmac in the car park and improved drainage were just some of the options hinted at.

“We’re bringing proposals to the county committee to ask your permission for management to go away and look at Echelon Park Aughrim, our county grounds, and put an infrastructure plan in place,” said the chairman.

“It could be a 10-year plan, it all depends on how long it’s going to take.

“We’ve spoken about a good few things here at the top table to do with our county grounds. It could take up to a year to put plans in place.

“There is a lot that can be done or could be done and hopefully will be done.

“We’re just asking the clubs tonight to give us the go ahead to put a plan in place. We’re proposing it, so can I have a seconder for it?” he asked.

“I hope I’m not banished to the west for asking a question,” said Jimmy Whittle, “Long-term, we’re staying in Aughrim as the county grounds?”

“I haven’t heard any different since I came into the chair anyway, Jimmy,” replied Damien Byrne.

“I’ve been involved in a couple of projects in relation to sporting arenas, and the question I’m asking from my own club’s point of view is, Aughrim is one of the most picturesque towns in Ireland. We have an all-seater stadium for maybe 16,000 people. I don’t know what your views are. I’m just trying to think, logistics, will your grandchildren thank you for it. I’m just putting it out there.

“We did it in our club where this conversation was proposed, and we were told to stay in the pitch we were in, we’d be ok, and we’d have the school field.

“And then a few of us proposed something different and we moved to where we are. We have total ownership of where we are now, absolute title.

“If we had stayed where we were, the school field got smaller because the school extended, and we’d still only have one pitch with 17 teams wanting to play on it at the one time,” he added.

An Avondale GAA Club delegate asked about the potential plans.

“Is there any outline of what your plans are? You must have ideas. Is it extending the stand, is there a stand on both sides, is there tarmacking, is there drainage?”

“All of that,” said Damien Byrne. “If we had millions, we could do wonders”.

Peader Smyth from Kilmacanogue asked if the money from the recent sponsorship deal with Echelon and Birkenshaw will be used for this new development, but Damien Byrne said that it would not, that that money was for the development of players only. He said the majority of this would be financed through grants and, possibly, support from Croke Park.

The chairman said that nothing would happen unless the clubs agreed and approved it.

He also said that there may be costs incurred in the planning stage of the development.