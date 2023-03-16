Wicklow GAA clubs warned they won’t be allowed play juvenile games if risk assessment is not completed

Frances Stephenson delivered a sobering warning to Wicklow GAA clubs in relation to a child safety risk assessment that is due to be submitted to Croke Park by the end of April.

Club delegates were informed on Monday night last that any club who do not submit the assessment or show themselves not to be compliant in their submission will be prevented from playing or training at juvenile level.

“There is a risk assessment taking place in April this year, and the club executive with the children’s officer who will need to engage in this and get it submitted back into Croke Park by the end of April,” said Frances Stephenson.

“If the club doesn’t get it submitted into Croke Park by the end of April, you won’t be playing any juvenile games. That’s number one,

“Secondly, if, when you submit it, and you need to be honest about this, you’re demonstrating that you’re not compliant, you won’t be playing any juvenile games either. That’s going to be it. We did close one club down from a previous risk assessment because they didn’t comply (not in Wicklow).

“And on the previous one (assessment) I spent days and nights chasing up clubs, I won’t be doing that this year.

“I particularly want to speak to anyone here tonight who is not the club secretary or the club chairperson, you have to get this message back. Everybody has been emailed. This is really serious. You won’t be partaking in any games or training if it’s not completed. It’s a legal requirement, she added.