Wicklow GAA clubs urged to play their part when it comes to supplying referees and stewards

CLUBS have been urged to do their part when it comes to the recruitment of stewards and referees.

New Wicklow GAA chairman Damien Byrne issued the plea for help at Monday night’s county board meeting, at which he warned that an unwillingness to help out could see clubs’ All-Ireland ticket allocations affected.

In total, clubs have been asked to put forward four members for three different roles; two each for stewarding, one each for advisors, and one each for referees.

“We need more stewards to help us on matchdays,” said Byrne.

“We have seen, over time, it is the same six or seven people that are helping out, so we need to recruit.

“We need the support of clubs in our county going forward. What we are asking here tonight is for two stewards to be sent in from each club. We are not asking a lot, for two stewards.

“It is very important that we have stewards trained up. There are some stewards trained up from last year. Mick Nolan, from Valleymount, is going to look after the stewards and once we get a full list, Mick will be able to text out 15 or 20 stewards, whatever he needs for the following week.

“We are also looking for every club to send at least one member of their club to go forward as a referee.

“They can do the juvenile or adult, but we need one name from every club from tonight. The same with advisers.

“All we are looking for is four members of your club. Some clubs have referees, and we would ask for them to be put back in also, but we need every club to be active in this moving forward because if we don’t, there is no point clubs coming in here giving out about referees, about stewards, or about the management.”

Following the recent convention, a referee advisory committee has been set up, tasked with advising officials within the county, following a motion proposed by Baltinglass. In addition to asking for help in recruiting referees and stewards, Byrne urged clubs to cooperate with the new committee, with the Kiltegan man insisting that it was there to help referees, and not command them.

“I can clarify, having spoken to each and every one of these committee members, that their enthusiasm to get people on board is unbelievable and these guys are willing to give their time up to help and that is what it is. It is not telling referees how to referee games. It is to help them and just give them a little bit of advice,” he said.

As if to underline the urgency of the need for individual clubs to contribute towards refereeing and stewarding numbers, Byrne warned that clubs who choose not to cooperate could see their allocation of All-Ireland tickets affected.

“We have taken the stance on this here at the top table that if they don’t, their allocation of All-Ireland tickets will be looked at.”