Wicklow GAA clubs can take part in Leinster league

WICKLOW clubs will be free to enter any new Leinster football league – but the county fixtures must take precedence.

That was the message from fixtures secretary Paul Wilson, who invited managers, players, and mentors to contribute to Friday night’s fixtures forum.

Leinster CCC recently circulated correspondence in order to gauge interest in a provincial football league, similar to that seen in hurling. A variety of Wicklow clubs have competed in the Leinster hurling league, including Bray Emmets, Glenealy, Éire Óg, St. Patrick’s, and Arklow Rock Parnells.

The topic of the proposed provincial football league was brought up at Monday night’s county board meeting, at which Wilson insisted that, while teams are welcome to enter the competition, their fixture commitments in Wicklow should not be compromised as a result.

“My view will be the same as for the Leinster hurling league, that if any club wants to enter it, they are welcome to do it but obviously the Wicklow fixtures come first,” he said.

“You will get the full programme for the year, it will be sent out to everybody with the same guidelines as before, that there will be no postponements or calling off matches on short delay. If you want to play a match in advance by agreement between two clubs, that is no problem at all but there will be no postponements allowed.”

The hope is that Wicklow’s fixture programme will begin on the first weekend of March, at the very latest.

With this in mind, a fixtures forum will take place in Aughrim on Friday evening. Wilson urged clubs to attend the meeting in order to communicate their opinions on what 2023 should look like, while he told them to submit ‘free day’ requests as soon as possible.

“It is no harm for team mentors, managers, players. I don’t mind who comes.

“The more opinions we get, the better an idea we will get of what people want,” said Wilson.

“Often what happens is a county delegate comes here and they say what they think the players want or what the managers want. You have to listen to the managers moaning at you. Send them down Friday, let them moan at me and we can hear what they have to say, and if there is something we can accommodate or change or bring to the table, we will do it. That is their opportunity to have their say,” he added.