Wicklow footballers secure the perfect result over London ahead of Laois battle

Wicklow 1-16

London 1-9

The Wicklow Senior footballers got their first win of the Allianz NFL Division 4 campaign when putting London to the sword in Echelon Park Aughrim on Saturday afternoon last.

A strong showing against the wind in the opening half, the ability to recover from a goal from a penalty and a black card for full-back Paul McLoughlin early in the second and a dynamic burst to kill the game off late on are three major positives Oisin McConville will welcome ahead of this weekend’s mouthwatering clash with Laois this Saturday evening in Laois Hire O’Moore Park.

With the disappointing second-half collapse against Sligo still hanging over the Garden County men, this effective and promising showing could be a significant moment in their league journey if they are able to carry the momentum into Saturday’s battle, the result of which could radically transform the landscape of Division 4 if things work out well for the visitors.

Leading the charge for the home side in front of a small crowd was Dean Healy who put in a big shift in the middle of the field where he is probably most at home alongside the class Podge O’Toole.

Healy was involved in everything good from Wicklow and stayed out of trouble after picking up an early yellow for assisting Nathan McElwaine on his trip into the lovely new fencing around the perimeter of Echelon Park Aughrim.

And there were plenty of solid and quality performances all over the field. Aside from the penalty which he came within a whisker of and a stray short kick-out in the opening half, Mark Jackson was his usual excellent self, contributing two points to the tally along the way.

Paul McLoughlin enjoyed a right old battle with London’s James Gallagher until he picked up that black card for a trip on Aidan McLoughlin with the London half-forward looking like he had the Wicklow goal at his mercy had the intervention of the Wicklow defender not occurred.

Malachy Stone and Karl Furlong were lively, with Furlong operating as a sweeper. Paddy O’Keane was excellent, both at half-back and when drafted back to take the place of McLoughlin early in the second half. The St Patrick’s man has a real touch of class about him.

Eoin Murtagh and Zach Cullen bring fine physicality and abrasiveness to the defence and were a sound foundation behind Healy and O’Toole.

The half-forward line had height and speed in parts with Craig Maguire and JP Hurley fine athletes and Andy Maher and Mark Kenny constant menaces for the London rearguard.

Inside, although tightly shackled at times, Kevin Quinn still managed to bag 1-3, his goal an absolute tonic after 19 minutes and created by his own hard work when turning over Ronan Slone.

Eoin D’Arcy was ghostlike, popping up everywhere and contributing a very healthy six points, and as the days get longer and the ground firms up underneath him, expect the Tinahely man to really shine.

McConville went to the bench for Barndarrig’s Jacques McCall after 51 minutes to replace McLoughlin and he looked completely at home in the Wicklow half-back line, contributing handsomely to the push for home in the second half.

The Wicklow manager also called on Bray’s Arran Murphy, Dunlavin’s Cian O’Sullivan who split the posts with his first touch, Tinahely’s Cillian McDonald and Adam McHugh from Baltinglass.

A relatively bright start for the Exiles saw them open a 0-2 to 0-0 lead at the end of the first quarter while also leaving behind several scores. Joseph McGill from a free and from play accounted for their two points and they will look back at two sniffs of goal chances that arrived in those early moments as opportunities that could have radically altered the tone and destiny of this encounter.

Wicklow got off the mark in the 15th minute through an Eoin D’Arcy free having coughed up several opportunities themselves before that through wides from Kevin Quinn, Dean Healy and Mark Jackson (free) after the Baltinglass netminder tried to judge the tricky wind with his effort off the ground into the Rednagh Hill end.

Kevin Quinn’s theft of possession from Ronan Slone saw him create a move involving Dean Healy and Podge O’Toole with the latter returning to the Blessington wizard who flashed the ball past Kevin Mullan in the London goal at the nearside from a tight angle.

It can’t be overstated how big this score was in the context of that first half.

London hit back well, Christopher Farley swinging over a free, but Wicklow were finding their feet and starting to transition quicker and they soon opened up a 1-5 to 0-3 lead thanks to fine efforts from D’Arcy, Quinn after a stunning ball from Dean Healy, Podge O’Toole off the outside of the right and D’Arcy from a free with 27 gone.

London found some success against the wind when shooting from distance in the closing stages and had scores from midfielder Stephen Dornan and centre-forward Enda Lynn before full-forward Gallagher got in on the act to leave just two between the sides after 32.

Two wides from Wicklow were followed by a Jackson point after a foul on Podge O’Toole to send them teams in with the home side leading by 1-6 to 0-6 and with the wind promising to be at their backs in the second half.

The half-time break seen a small number of children take to the field at half-time as well as the Wicklow substitutes which might be something organisers should take a look at with O’Neill’s footballs dropping in around the goalmouth from significant heights as little children were playing. It may well be a case of one or the other.

There was also a call for the owner of a Kit Kat bar and some loose change to come and collect their lost property. Pitch announcer Dave Murray made several pleas for the person to call to the relevant location before remarking that, “they must be having a break”. Bravo, Dave! Bravo.

One thing Wickow weren’t having on resumption was a break as they lashed over two quick-fire scores, the first from a Kevin Quinn free, the second from D’Arcy after a pass from O’Toole.

But then a worrying moment. Pau McLoughlin tripped his namesake Aidan as he headed for goal. Black card. Penalty. Goal from Farley with Jackson inches from saving. Lead back to two and Wicklow down to 14 for the next 10 minutes. How would they react?

Mark Jackson provided the perfect response when walloping over a free after eight minutes, but London hit back through McGill.

Probably the score of the game aside from Quinn’s goal arrived soon after as Dean Healy powered up the field, beating three men before firing over a bomb with 13 gone to make it 1-10 to 1-7.

McLoughlin didn’t reappear after the 10, Jacques McCall entering the fray and O’Keane staying at full-back.

Healy nearly had a sensational goal but for the fingertips of Mullan after 17 but D’Arcy punched over moments later after good work from Podge O’Toole and Quinn before Mark Kenny got the score his performance deserved to leave Wicklow up by five.

A wide apiece was followed by a well-worked London score from the boot of Stephen Dornan but Wicklow drove for home from here on in, pressing high and hard on the London restarts and harvesting scores from Quinn, Healy, D’Arcy (mark) and Cian O’Sullivan with his first sublime touch after coming on for JP Hurley after 29 minutes.

London would add one more score, but their goose was well and truly cooked, and Wicklow ran out convincing and fully deserved winners on a score of 1-16 to 1-9.

Tougher games ahead no doubt but hugely important that Wicklow bounced back from the Sligo game with a performance such as this, filled with endeavour and ambition and no shortage of hunger.

That converted penalty and Wicklow’s black card suggested a London resurgence, but it never arrived, or perhaps more accurately, it wasn’t allowed to arrive.

All attention now switches to Laois under lights in Laois Hire O’Moore Park on Saturday evening. Words such as ‘catastrophe’ were used following last year’s championship defeat in Aughrim so they won’t have to search hard for any motivation ahead of this game.

Wicklow will have to meet fire with fire and go hard after a result that could ignite their season.

Wicklow: Mark Jackson (0-2, 2f); Malachy Stone, Paul McLoughlin, Karl Furlong; Paddy O’Keane, Eoin Murtagh, Zach Cullen; Dean Healy (0-2), Podge O’Toole (0-1); Craig Maguire, JP Hurley, Andy Maher; Eoin D’Arcy (0-6, 2f, 1m), Mark Kenny (0-1), Kevin Quinn (1-3). Subs: Jacques McCall for P McLoughlin (51), Arran Murphy for C Maguire (60), Cian O’Sullivan (0-1) for JP Hurley (64), Cillian McDonald for D Healy (66), Adam McHugh for K Quinn (70).

London: Kevin Mullan; Eoin Walsh, Michael Clarke, Nathan McElwaine; Ronan Slone, Conal Gallagher, Aidan McLoughlin; Daniel Clarke, Stephen Dornan (0-2); Christopher Farley (1-2, 1 pen, 2f), Enda Lynn (0-1), Niall O’Leary; Joseph McGill (0-3, 2f), James Gallagher (0-1), Matthew Walsh. Subs: Kevin McCarthy for E Lynn (H/T), Eunan Curran for R Slone (53), Liam Gavaghan for J Gallagher (60), Eoin Flanagan for C Gallagher (66), Fiontan Eastwood for N McElwaine (67).

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin)