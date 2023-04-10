Wicklow footballers ‘are capable of more’ says Oisin McConville following Leinster championship victory over Carlow

OISIN McCONVILLE singled out the timing of Malachy Stone’s goal as being crucial in Wicklow’s ultimately comfortable Leinster SFC win over Carlow on Sunday.

Playing into the wind, the Garden were 0-6 to 0-5 down when Dean Healy reversed a delightful handpass into Stone, who carried his run into the inside-left channel.

The Barndarrig star, who has been a standout for Wicklow with his formidable defensive form this year, showed he can do a job at the other end of the field as he prodded the ball beyond Ciaran Cunningham and giving Wicklow a precious 1-5 to 0-6 lead.

Given that the game was a week after the Division 4 final loss to Sligo in Croke Park, the advantage allowed for a more pragmatic second half which Wicklow managed fairly comfortably before Eoin Darcy’s goal sealed the 2-12 to 0-10 win.

McConville said: “We didn’t have a massive amount of time preparation. We were lucky, I suppose, that we had played them earlier on in the league, so we had a fair idea of what they are about.

“The goal was very important before half-time to go in two points up. I didn’t feel it was an injustice for us to go in two points up, but it didn’t feel we were playing great football. Obviously, we were playing with the wind and all the elements in the second half, and I thought for the last 30 minutes, we looked really good and really should have won the game more comfortably.

“The other thing about going into half-time two points up is you are not totally dismantling when you start back up again. We just kept to exactly what we were doing except, obviously, when you are playing with the wind, there is an avenue to put more balls into the forward line. We tried to do that a little bit more and that worked for us.”

The win over Carlow supplements Wicklow’s return to Division 3 of the national football league. However, McConville challenged his players to deliver more.

Next up is a trip to Portlaoise to face Kildare in the Leinster SFC quarter-finals. That game comes on the weekend of April 23, and will pit the Garden against a Lilywhites side with something to prove following an underwhelming Division 2 campaign.

McConville challenged his players to raise the standards even more against their provincial rivals, insisting that there is more to come from his group.

“We made it clear that we needed to gain promotion, and not only have we got promotion, but we managed to navigate this, and it was tough for the lads this week. You have got to manage the emotions of losing last week in Croke Park and everything involved in it.

“It was draining, not so much physically but emotionally because you are trying to get yourself together and you are trying to get to the weekend without doing too much but also recognising that you have to do a little bit.

“I’m only down here six months so the boys will tell me what the expectations are from here. I would be disappointed if this is the limit of our expectations and I think the performance today, while we were comfortable and we negotiated the obstacle with no real bother, there is loads of stuff you wouldn’t be happy with.

“We should have put the game to bed in the first ten minutes of the second half. We didn’t do that. We were at three points for the first ten minutes, and they had a couple of chances down the other end of the field.

“There is nothing to scare anybody from what we did today, but we are capable of more. That is what we need to realise in that changing room, that this is not the be all and end all.

“When you come into different counties, you hear about what’s gone on before but what has gone on before doesn’t matter. This is a completely new set-up, for good or for bad and we will approach it the way we need to approach it. If this is the limitations of what is expected from ourselves, why would anybody expect any different?”