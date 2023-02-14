Wicklow fall short against tenacious Limerick in Lidl NFL Division 4B clash

Wicklow 0-8

Limerick 3-6

The Wicklow ladies suffered their first defeat of the Lidl NFL Division 4B league when visiting Limerick proved too hot to handle for Gavin Wynne’s charges in Baltinglass on Sunday afternoon.

Simple errors and lapses in concentration, a physical and intelligent Treaty County side, the loss of Aobha Harmon after just eight minutes to a broken collar bone, a somewhat uneven interpretation of the rules by the referee and the loss of Lizzie Bourke and Aoife Gorman to yellow cards in the second half were some of the ingredients that combined to make it a day to forget for the Garden County side.

Having cruised past Derry in Owenbeg, hopes were high that Wicklow could make it two wins on the trot against a Limerick outfit who had accounted for Kilkenny with relative ease in their opener. However, it was very clear from early doors that this was not going to be a simple process.

Wicklow welcomed back Marie Kealy to the full-forward line for this game and this meant Aobha Harmon dropped to the half-forward line and Eimear O’Sullivan to the half-back line with Annacurra’s Laci-Jane Shannon making way.

An early Kealy point from a free gave the small crowd in a cold Baltinglass plenty to cheer about but moments later it was the turn of the Limerick supporters to cheer when Anna O’Dea got on the end of a sweeping move to fire home past Ellen Griffin in the Wicklow goal to make it 1-0 to 0-1 after three minutes.

Gavin Wynne was deploying Sarah Delahunt as a sweeper which left Limerick’s Lea Coughlan free at the other end.

Limerick captain Roisin Ambrose fired over a point that was conceded far too easily from a Wicklow point of view while Wicklow went wide and then saw Carol Bateman saving from Aobha Harmon with six on the clock.

A collision close to the Limerick 45 left Aobha Harmon requiring attention and moments later the signal came that the Tinahely player would have to leave the action. Gavin Wynne sent in Helna Dowling from Baltinglass in her stead.

Two more Limerick poiints opened up a 1-3 to 0-1 lead after 11 but the visitors wouldn’t score again until the 29th minute although some of the fault for that lay in their own wayward shooting, with three wides with four misses registered.

Marie Kealy and the very lively Clodagh Fox pointed to make it 1-3 to 0-3 but through a combination of wides, shots blocked, dropped short and moves breaking down for a variety of reasons, the home side couldn’t close the gap any further in that period.

With 29 minutes gone a lack of options for Ellen Griffin resulted in the Wicklow goalkeeper taking too long on a kick-out and free was awarded to Limerick close in which was duly dispatched to leave it 1-4 to 0-3 at the break.

Part of the issue for Wicklow was the fact that Limerick seemed to be able to be more physical when the Garden County were attacking, and they conceded less frees than the home side did when they defended attacks by the visitors.

Wicklow’s start to the second half was very positive, with two Marie Kealy frees leaving just two between the teams, but they followed this with a wide and a shot that was saved by Bateman in the Limerick goal.

Bateman picked up an injury in that moment and had to leave the field and moments later Wicklow were in awful trouble when Clare O’Meara found Cathy Mee and the full-forward fired home a well-worked goal.

However, there was some hope offered to the Garden County when half-back Grace Lee was yellow carded by referee Raymond McBride with 15 gone in the second half.

A Marie Kealy free was answered by a Lauren Ryan point from play but then Wicklow were dealt a cruel double blow when first Lizzie Bourke and then shortly afterwards Aoife Gorman, both midfielders, were shown yellow cards by the match official.

Without the impressive ball carrying abilities of both athletes, Wicklow were never going to gain a foothold in this game and when Clare O’Meara was found by Cathy Mee and buried the ball past Griffin it was curtains.

In fairness to Wicklow, who, to a player, worked hard and selflessly for the entire game, they pushed and pushed and pushed but could only register two late Marie Kealy frees to leave the final score reading Limerick 3-6, Wicklow 0-8.

Plenty to be positive about, with decent showings from all the players. The Kilkenny game this weekend should allow them to get back to winning ways before the big meeting with Leitrim which will be another good test for this young but very capable side.

Wicklow: Ellen Griffin (St Patrick’s); Sarah Evans (St Patrick’s), Sarah Jane Winders (Baltinglass, Capt.), Roisin Byrne (Tinahely); Aimee Maher (Tinahely), Lucy Dunne (St Patrick’s), Eimear O’Sullivan (Tinahely); Lizzie Bourke (AGB), Aoife Gorman (Tinahely); Sarah Delahunt (St Patrick’s), Niamh Cullen (Blessington), Aobha Harmon; Clodagh Fox (0-1) (St Patrick’s), Meadhbh Deeney (Thomas Davis), Marie Kealy (0-7, 6f) (Baltinglass). Subs: Helena Dowling (Baltinglass) for A Harmon (8, inj), Laci-Jane Shannon (Annacurra) for M Deeney (55), Laurie Ahern (Éire Óg Greystones) for H Dowling (59).

Limerick: Carol Bateman; Fiona Bradshaw, Yvonne Lee, Meadhbh MacNamara; Grace Lee, Leah Coughlan, Deborah Murphy; Roisin Ambrose (0-3), Clare O’Meara (1-1); Lauren Ryan (0-1), Andrea O’Sullivan (0-1, f), Katie Heelan; Anna O’Dea (1-0), Cathy Mee (1-0), Karen O’Leary. Subs: Sophie Hennessy, Amy Curtin, Kate Kennedy, Laura Stack, Ellie Woulfe, Rose Hyland, Caoimhe McGrath, Laoise Browne, Amy Ryan, Sarah Dillon, Joanne Foley, Kate Geary, Miriam Hayes.

Referee: Raymond McBride

