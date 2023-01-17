Wicklow duo in Ireland 7s squad for World Series double header

LUCY MULHALL and Vicky Elmes Kinlan have been called up to the Ireland 7s team ahead of their latest World Series double-header in New Zealand and Australia.

Aiden McNulty named his team on Monday afternoon, with Lucy Mulhall captaining the team, while Vicky Elmes Kinlan also named on the 14-player panel.

McNulty’s side have been paired in Pool C for the New Zealand Sevens in Hamilton, alongside Brazil, Spain, and USA, to whom they lost in the Cape Town bronze medal final.

The New Zealand Sevens starts on Saturday, January 21, with Ireland starting against Brazil before facing Spain and the USA, with the play-offs taking place on Sunday. The following weekend, they travel to Sydney for the Australia Sevens.

Ireland are currently fifth in the World Series, well placed going into the 2023 legs which will have direct implications on qualification for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The top four ranked countries advance to the Games. France are currently fourth and, being the hosts, can be effectively discounted from the rankings.

They lost out on qualification for Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, the latter of which coming after they finished eighth in the World Series and lost to Great Britain in the quarter-finals of the European Sevens in July 2019.

There is still a way to go, mind you. New Zealand will be just the third leg of the 2022/23 season, with the aforementioned Australia Sevens, as well as Canada Sevens, Hong Kong Sevens, and France Sevens to come.