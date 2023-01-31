Wicklow Cumann na mBunscol shortlisted for a national award

The St Cronan's side who took part in the indoor hurling blitz in Roundwood.

The hurlers from St Patrick's NS in Wickow town who took part in the blitz in Roundwood.

Shortlisted

The fantastic news filtered through to the Garden County this week that Cumann na mBunscol Chill Mhantáin has been shortlisted for a national award for its public relations work; and Kilcoole Primary School has been shortlisted in the school of the year category.

Thanks to the local media for their exposure of the primary school’s Gaelic games in the county; this support has made such high standards possible. All in all, this is incredible news for a small county in such a prestigious countrywide competition.

The Cornmarket Cumann na mBunscol national awards ceremony will take place on March 3 in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal. Fingers crossed for good news for Wicklow in both categories.

Indoor Hurling

On Thursday, January 26, there was a fantastic day of indoor hurling in An Tóchar GAA Club in Roundwood.

Eight teams participated from three different schools: St. Patricks N.S, St. Cronan’s N.S and Roundwood N.S.

A big thanks to all teachers who brought teams and to GDA Conor Daly who was there on the day to help out.

Indoor Camogie Blitz

There will be an indoor camogie blitz for third and fourth class girls on February 2 in Aughrim. This will be a seven-a-side blitz. Smaller schools will be allowed to use second class students to make up numbers. Smaller schools may also decide to group together with other small schools to field a team.

Upcoming Fixtures

North/East Wicklow

Indoor Camogie/Hurling (1st/2nd Class) - Thursday, February 23. Venue to be confirmed. Young Whistlers welcome.

Boys’ Football Allianz Coughlan Cup Day 1 – March 2 at Bray Emmets. Eleven-a-side and no age limit at 11.45 a.m. Points only, goalkeeper. Three points for a point, one point for a goal.

Girls’ Wicklow Times Shield Day 1 – March 9 at 11.45 a.m. in Bray – nine-a-side. Goalkeeper, points worth three, goals worth one point.

Boys’ Football Allianz Coughlan Cup Day 2 – March 23 at 11.45am in Bray Emmets. Eleven-a-side. This is a competitive competition. Full rules apply.

Girls’ Wicklow Times Shield Day 2 – March 30 at 11.45 a.m. in Bray Emmets – nine-a-side. This is a competitive competition. Full rules.

INTO Skills Challenge – All Regions - Two pupils per school may participate in each discipline - boys’ and girls’ football, camogie and hurling. Regional events will take place on the week of March 13 (on the Mon/Tue/Wed) and those selected will go forward to a county selection day which will be held on the week of March 20 (on the Mon/Tue/Wed) in Ballinakill.

Upcoming Fixtures

South Wicklow

Term Two – Focus on participation-based games.

First and second class boys indoor football on February 23 in Aughrim – nine-a-side.

First and second class girls indoor football on March 2 in Aughrim – nine-a-side.

Third and fourth class girls football on March 9 at 10.30 a.m. in Ballinakill – nine-a-side.

Third and fourth class boys football on March 23 at 10:30 a.m. in Ballinakill – nine-a-side.

Please send results, reports or photos to pro.cnmb.wicklow@gaa.ie, follow us on twitter @cnmbwicklow. Keep up to date with all Allianz Cumann na mBunscol news in Wicklow on our website www.cnmbwicklow.ie.