Wicklow club call

The Wicklow 1st year girls hockey team, who are coached by Margaret Leonard, won the Leinster League on Sunday when beating Kilkenny 3-0 in the final.

Numbers drawn in the lotto draw on Sunday, March 26, were 7,10,12 and 21. No jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Mary McDonnell c/o Stephen McDonnell, Claire Murray c/o Declan Crinion, Paudie Gammell c/o Newtown United.

Bray Wanderers are at home to Athlone Town on Friday, April 7, in the First Division. Kick off at the Carlisle Grounds is 7.45 p.m.

KWWIBA

Kildare West Wicklow Indoor Bowling Association (KWWIBA) League results (home team first):

Division 1: Baltinglass/Kiltegan 0, Hollywood 5; Balyna 3, Castlemitchell 2.

Division 2: Blessington 5, Kilcullen 0; Rathcoffey 5, St. Laurences 0.

Division 3: Clane/Staplestown 5, Hollywood 0.

Ned Byrne Shield: Ardclough 2, Allen 0.

Team Championship Open-Singles: Edward Lawrence (Baltinglass/Kiltegan) 29, Tom Sullivan (Allenwood) 23; Tommy Grifferty (Balyna) 36, John Phelan (Allenwood) 17; Alan McEvoy (Donard/Glen) 30, Val Callinan (Balyna) 24; Angus McDonagh (Baltinglass/Kiltegan) 30, Pat Dolly(Caragh) 22; Colin Jackson (Baltinglass/Kiltegan) 31, Frank Feane (Rathmore) 26.

WICKLOW ROVERS

On Thursday night our under-16s were involved in a tight tussle with Arklow Town.

On the referee’s final whistle there was the bare minimum between the two sides with Arklow emerging 1-0 winners. The team put a mighty effort in and were unlucky not to get something from the game.

The weather played havoc with fixtures at the weekend especially with our junior section.

The only small-sided games to go ahead were the under-9 greens and under-10 greens.

The 11-a-side section didn’t fare much better. One game that did beat the weather was our under-13As match who travelled to Birr Town on Saturday in the South Leinster Regional semi-final.

Rovers started the match on the front foot. Good work from Ryan Cox on the right created a good chance for Rhys Behan who shot over.

On the left Sam Conyard and Richard Carton were linking well and this is where the first goal came from. Sam Conyard put Richard Carton through on goal and the striker finished neatly over the home keeper.

The Rovers defence were on top for most of the first half and Rovers had a couple of good chances before the home team broke away to equalise and this is how the first half finished.

In the second half again, Rovers started brightly. The home team had a great chance to score but was superbly blocked by Ryan Cox and Sam Czwalina.

Rovers’ second goal came from a Birr free on our own 18-yard box. Czwalina got a good fist to the cross and Sam Conyard broke the full length of the pitch and won a corner.

A quick 1-2 with his brother Kale and Sam made no mistake to give Rovers a deserved 2-1 lead and send the travelling supporters wild. Birr Town pushed and pushed but Rovers midfield and defence held firm. Ben O’Leary in defence was superb throughout.

Rovers sealed the win again when good play from Jack Madden set up Tommy Morrisey and the midfielder made no mistake to give Rovers a 3-1 lead and a place in the South Leinster final.

A fantastic performance from this super little team who keep going from strength to strength. Every player today stood up to the task and can be very proud of their performance and can now look forward to a regional final.

Well done to the team and their management team of Maurice Dunne, Kevin Czwalina and Lenny Carton.

The lads will now meet the winners of Portlaoise or Hodson Bay Celtic FC. Once again congratulations and well done lads, great achievement. The only other game to escape the bad weather over the weekend was our under 13Bs and they recorded an excellent 6-1 away win over Arklow United B.

The lads put in a tremendous team display playing some lovely football. Aiden Kelly and Will O’Callaghan both netted superb braces with Dougie Bowie and Joseph Morrissey weighing in with singles in a good all round team display.

The club at the time of going to print should be at the midway point of week one of our Easter Camps. The numbers exceeded all expectations with 140 kids in attendance. This was a great turnout for the first week.

There are still a few places left for the second week, but these are going fast too. Week two runs from Tuesday 11th of April to Thursday 13th of April. The camp will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily and take place at Whitegates. Cost of the camp is €45 with a reduction for families with two or more kids.

All kids should bring a packed lunch, drink, football boots, shin guards and rain jacket.

If you are interested in enrolling your child, you should register as soon as possible.

A massive thanks to everyone who supported our camps. Great to see so many kids enjoying their sport and the great outdoors. To register please use the following link: https://wicklowroversafc.com/categories/camp/products

The club’s weekly junior football academy continues every Saturday morning [weather permitting] under the watchful eye of senior club coaches Johnny Dunne and Jimmy Nolan.

The academy takes place on the club grounds at Whitegates and is open to all kids from the age of 3 years to 8 years. The academy starts at 11 o’clock and finishes at 12. There is no need for registration so you can come along to any week that suits.

Come along and learn the skills of football while having fun and enjoyment, it’s a great way of meeting new friends as you learn the skills as you get prepared for the introduction to participate in organised league football in the coming years.

It is a very good way for the kids to meet new friends and interact with others, all the kids are put in their relevant age groups and its open to boys and girls. Everyone is welcome to attend.

BRAY BOWLS

Another quiet week on the rink. We had the final session of the Winter League and Brendan Duffy was confirmed as the winner. Well done to Brendan and thanks to both Eddie and Phyllis for their usual top class organising skills.

The participation level was down on previous years which was somewhat disappointing. The prizes were presented last Friday night and those prizewinners who were unable to attend should contact the organisers. The weather was the big winner on Saturday last when a friendly match between Bray and CYM bit the dust due to various downpours during the day.

Next Saturday, April 8, is a big day for the club with the unfurling of the ILBA flag at 2 p.m. Bray holds the Presidency of the ILBA for 2023 and we wish our own Frank Devlin all the best for the year as he assumes the role.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

Unfortunately, again last week the weather conditions dominated the news, and the vast majority of games were postponed.

One game did go ahead and that was the Under 13s (kindly sponsored by Adrian Dunne Pharmacy) game away to near neighbours St. Anthonys. This game played on Thursday evening (before the rains) resulted in an excellent win for our lads.

Alexander McKenna had a productive game in front of goal scoring four times and there were singles from Aaron Nolan and Colin Healy, in what was an excellent all round team display. No WDSL games next weekend as it is the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

We are on the lookout for coaches for our Under-8s age group where we have had a couple of expressions of interest. We will also have some news regarding a girls section which we hope to get started in early April. Further details will follow.

Anyone interested in joining any of our teams and requiring further information can contact Secretary Hughie @ 0876987653/hughienolan@gmail.com. We are looking for new players at all age groups.

The club are always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular Development Squad to Under 15 teams.

We need coaches for the Development Squad, our Under-8, 10 and 14s teams and for our new girls section. All the necessary training will be provided for those who are interested.

We have two players from the club celebrating a birthday in the coming week and they are Mia McDonnell from the Under-9s and Christopher Walshe from the Under-11B team. Happy birthday to both from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

Our latest Golden Goals competition was the Euros qualifier between Ireland and France which took place on Monday, March 27, at the Aviva Stadium. The Winners were as follows:

Blue Set: €60, 50th minute, Loretto Martin c/o Hughie Nolan; €20, 49th minute, John Kenny c/o Lisa Dowling; €20, 51st minute, Brian Martin c/o Pauline Martin.

Green Set: €60, 50th minute, Stephen Murtagh c/o Self; €20, 49th minute, Lizzy Whelan c/o Geraldine Keogh; €20, 51st minute, Tommy Kavanagh c/o John Dunleavy.

Tickets are €2 each with €60 going to the holder of the winning minute and €20 x 2 for the minutes either side of the winning minute.

The winning minute will be determined by the online football site “Live Score” the day after the chosen game.

Our next chosen game is the match between Liverpool and Arsenal on Sunday, April 9. Tickets can be got from any committee member or team coach.

