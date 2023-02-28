Wicklow Camogie celebrates a golden era of talented squads

Vinnie Byrne pictured with members of the Arklow Rocks camogie team at the Wicklow Camogie Awards night in the Arklow Bay Hotel.

The superb achievements by Wicklow county camogie teams were recognised and celebrated at a wonderful presentation night in the Arklow Bay Hotel last weekend.

Close to 180 players, officials and supporters turned up on the night to honour Garden County teams who have brought home Leinster and All-Ireland titles at various ages and grades over the past number of years as the sport of camogie continues to prosper and develop.

Current Wicklow senior manager Brendan Tobin was present on the night along with Wicklow Camogie development officer Breda Donnelly, Wicklow Camogie Chairman Ivor Lehane and other county board officials as well as managers of the various underage teams who have proven so successful in recent years.

Victories in the Leinster Junior championship, the Leinster Minor ‘D’ campaign and All-Ireland Minor ‘D’ competition following the final against Mayo (2021), the Leinster Minor ‘C’ championship and All-Ireland Minor ‘C’ championship that ended with a win in the final against Mayo in 2022 were honoured as were a number of development squads who have worked hard in the county jersey in the last number of years.

The adventure starts again this weekend for the Wicklow Senior team as they take on Roscommon in the first game of the Very Camogie League Division 3A campaign under the guidance of Brendan Tobin.

The county squad will be significantly changed from the team that lost out to Tyrone in the final of the Nancy Murray Cup last year but they will no doubt give it their all and will hopefully go on to have another successful season for the Garden County.