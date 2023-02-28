Wicklow

Wicklow Camogie celebrates a golden era of talented squads

Wonderful night of recognition in the Arklow Bay Hotel 

Leinster Junior Championship winners 2022 at the Wicklow Camogie Awards night in the Arklow Bay Hotel. Expand
The 2022 Under-15 Development Squad at the Wicklow Camogie Awards night in the Arklow Bay Hotel. Expand
Kevin Byrne, Rory Connolly, Ciaran Goff, Max Molloy and Ger Redmond at the Wicklow Camogie Awards night in the Arklow Bay Hotel. Expand
Poppy Rose Dunne and Holly Arthur at the Wicklow Camogie Awards night in the Arklow Bay Hotel. Expand
Breda Donnelly, Wicklow Senior camogie manager Brendan Tobin and Ivan lehane at the Wicklow Camogie Awards night in the Arklow Bay Hotel. Expand
The 2022 All-Ireland Minor 'C' championship winners at the Wicklow Camogie Awards night in the Arklow Bay Hotel. Expand
The 2019 Under-14 Development Squad at the Wicklow Camogie Awards night in the Arklow Bay Hotel. Expand
The Under-16 All-Ireland 'D' championship winners at the Wicklow Camogie Awards night in the Arklow Bay Hotel. Expand
Laci-Jane Shannon and Eimear O'Sullivan at the Wicklow Camogie Awards night in the Arklow Bay Hotel. Expand
Hannah Doyle, Holly Arthur and Lizzie Bourke at the Wicklow Camogie Awards night in the Arklow Bay Hotel. Expand
Vinnie Byrne pictured with members of the Arklow Rocks camogie team at the Wicklow Camogie Awards night in the Arklow Bay Hotel. Expand
Ella Verzanova Downing and Leah Fallon at the Wicklow Camogie Awards night. Expand
Fionnuala Tyrrell, Breda Donnelly, Ivan Lehane, Nicki Flynn and Maurice Molloy at the Wicklow Camogie Awards night in the Arklow Bay Hotel. Expand
Shannagh Goetelen and Alice Mulhall at the Wicklow Camogie Awards night. Expand
Kelly O'Neill, Grace Drumgoole, Laura Manley, Aisling Goff and Leah Condell. Expand
Holly Byrne, Shauna O'Shea and Aoife Connolly at the Wicklow Camogie Awards night in the Arklow Bay Hotel. Expand
Leinster championship winners 2019 at the Wicklow Camogie Awards night in the Arklow Bay Hotel. Expand
Laura McGrath and Sarah Byrne at the Wicklow Camogie Awards night. Expand

Brendan Lawrence

The superb achievements by Wicklow county camogie teams were recognised and celebrated at a wonderful presentation night in the Arklow Bay Hotel last weekend.

Close to 180 players, officials and supporters turned up on the night to honour Garden County teams who have brought home Leinster and All-Ireland titles at various ages and grades over the past number of years as the sport of camogie continues to prosper and develop.

Current Wicklow senior manager Brendan Tobin was present on the night along with Wicklow Camogie development officer Breda Donnelly, Wicklow Camogie Chairman Ivor Lehane and other county board officials as well as managers of the various underage teams who have proven so successful in recent years.

Victories in the Leinster Junior championship, the Leinster Minor ‘D’ campaign and All-Ireland Minor ‘D’ competition following the final against Mayo (2021), the Leinster Minor ‘C’ championship and All-Ireland Minor ‘C’ championship that ended with a win in the final against Mayo in 2022 were honoured as were a number of development squads who have worked hard in the county jersey in the last number of years.

The adventure starts again this weekend for the Wicklow Senior team as they take on Roscommon in the first game of the Very Camogie League Division 3A campaign under the guidance of Brendan Tobin.

The county squad will be significantly changed from the team that lost out to Tyrone in the final of the Nancy Murray Cup last year but they will no doubt give it their all and will hopefully go on to have another successful season for the Garden County.

