Wicklow boxers in great form at Wexford Box Cup tournament

Arklow Boxing Club's Niamh Molloy with her proud parents, Max and Majella, after winning the Wexford Box Cup title.

Siofra Kenny of Curadh Boxing Club with her proud family after her win in the Wexford Box Cup tournament.

It was a busy and productive weekend for many Co. Wicklow boxers at the annual Wexford Box Cup tournament at St Joseph’s Community Centre last week.

Titles from the popular event were brought back across the border by boxers from Arklow, Enniskerry, Rathnew and Curadh boxing clubs with some fantastic performances inside the ropes by all competitors.

Two of the shining lights of girls boxing in the Garden County captured crowns at the tournament.

Curadh Boxing Club’s Siofra Kenny has enjoyed a busy and rewarding year in the ring. Having just returned from a superb spell of sparring in England and a walkover in the Barum Cup, the multi-talented athlete cruised past New Ross boxer Megan Carthy of St Michaels on a score of 3-0.

Arklow Boxing Club’s hugely impressive Niamh Molloy defeated Sacre Coer’s Roisin Balfe 2-1 in a tight semi-final but stormed to a 3-0 victory over Sliabh Luachra’s Shauria Riordan in the final.

Curadh Boxing Club’s Lauren Donohoe came up against Scottish champion Ava Alison in her semi-final in the 51kg division and while she wasn’t found wanting in courage or ability, her opponent proved too sharp and went on to win the title.

Enniskerry Boxing Club brought two titles back to the club with Patrick Martun seeing off Sam Molloy Nolan of the Wexford County Team 2-1 in their Boy 4 51kg final and Darren O’Toole coming through his Boy 2 51kg decider with Cherry Orchard’s John Farrell to win 3-0.

O’Toole had defeated Neilstown’s Connor Murphy Collins in the semi-final.

It was a very busy tournament for Rathnew Boxing Club who had Cole Byrne in flying form when defeating Muskerry’s James McCarthy 3-0 in their youths 69kg final.

Rathnew were also proudly represented by Leon Noctor, Lacey McSharry, Michael Russell, Darragh Reddin, Lorcan Little, Mathew Mooney and Damien Makokbora.

St Teresa’s Boxing Club in Bray were represented by Jaiden Buckley and Owen Piegza with talented Buckley falling ill ahead of his semi-final battle with Philip Carthy out of Marble City Boxing Club while the aptly named Rocky Ward was too much for Piegza to handle in their semi-final bout at the Boy 4 91kg division.

Arklow Boxing Club were also represented by Andrei Shpakov and Oscar Reid who battled bravely in their respective semi-finals but lost out to Justin Kelly of Sean Mc Dermott BC and Elijah Sanchez of Downend Police ABC.