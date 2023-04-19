Wicklow Blue too strong for Cavan in Celtic Challenge walk in the Brefni Park

The Wicklow Blue team (wearing gold due to a clash with Cavan) who recorded another handsome victory in the Celtic Challenge.

Cavan 5-5

Wicklow Blue 11-18

Week two of the Celtic Challenge brought the Wicklow Blue team to Breffni Park in Cavan, where the game took place on Cavan’s 3G pitch adjacent to the famous grounds.

Wicklow had a convincing win over Leitrim the previous week while the hosts were narrowly defeated by Longford in their opening game.

Consequently, Cavan would have been looking to secure their first win at the expense of Alan Lawlor’s brave warriors.

In the early stages Wicklow certainly didn’t have it all their own way, with the Cavan centre half-forward running at the Wicklow defence on two occasions and finding the net!

After the long journey and a slow start, Wicklow began to find their rhythm with goals arriving from Willie Cash and three from James Lambert who was causing problems for the Cavan defence with his direct running.

Wicklow made nine changes at half-time, with unlimited substitutions a welcome feature in the Celtic Challenge.

Cavan to their credit never gave up, and having won two frees outside the 20m line, punished Wicklow by firing both to the net in the second half.

The management team of Alan Lawlor, Ciaran Goff, Eamon Hughes and Sean O’Shea know that tougher tests lie ahead.

Wicklow Blue welcome Longford to Kilcoole in their final group game on Sunday 23rd, and if they can secure another win will top the group and go straight to a semi-final.

Wicklow Blue: Keith Lawless (Glenealy); Noah Hayes (Michael Dwyers), Ronan Hogan (Bray Emmets), Senan Croke (Bray Emmets); Senan O’Donovan (1-2) (St. Patrick’s), Donnacha Murphy (Arklow Rocks), Cillian Goff (Glenealy); Mick Moorehouse (0-2) (Kilcoole), Paddy Marrinan (Éire Óg); Michael O’Brien (0-2) (St. Patricks), Adam Lifely (2-4) (Luke O’Toole’s), Marc O’Shea (Luke O’Tooles); Finian Hughes (0-1) (Kilcoole), Willie Cash (2-7) (Bray Emmets), James Lambert (3-0) (Luke O’Tooles). Subs (all played H/T): Adam O’Brien (St. Patrick’s) for Lawless, Theo Byrne (Arklow Rocks) for Hayes, Eanna Waters (Michael Dwyers) for Croke, Josh Byrne (0-1) (MIchael Dwyers) for O’Brien, Eoin Lawlor (1-0) (St. Patrick’s) for Hughes, Jack O’Reilly (Arklow Rocks) for O’Shea, Charlie Colleran (2-0) (Bray) for Cash, Joe Culleton (St. Patrick’s) for Goff, Callum Keenaghan (Luke O’Toole’s) for Marrinan.