Wicklow athletes in fantastic form!

The Easter break provided plenty of exciting races and competitions for Wicklow athletes including the Leinster 10-mile road race, the Streets of Kilkenny 5km and the Wexford 10km and half marathon.

On Easter Monday, while most people around the country delved into their second, maybe third golden wrapped easter egg, Wicklow athletes Catherine O’Connor and Sarah Baryga dug even deeper for a gold medal at the Leinster 10-mile road race.

Staged in St. Anne’s Park, the event was held in conjunction with Raheny Shamrocks annual ‘Battle of Clontarf 10 Miler’. The race name wasn’t the only mention of a battle on the day.

Both Slí Cualann ladies contested for gold, but it was O’Connor that sealed the provincial title and Baryga who walked away with an impressive silver medal. On a testing course, Catherine stormed home in 1:02:06 and Sarah not too far behind in 1:02:24.

Slí Cualann’s Hannah Nolan was the third female scorer for their team. Her 1:15:32 time secured a Leinster silver medal for the three ladies in the overall team competition. Slí Cualann F35+ team also won a team silver medal for their efforts.

The team was comprised of Cathy Mitchell 1:17:09, Sharon Wheeler 1:18:24 and Michelle White Killeen 1:18:30. Slí Cualann’s William Belton put in a strong performance crossing the line in 1:19:06, enough to take a silver Leinster medal in his M70 category.

Just a few days before, Several Wicklow Athletes travelled to the marble city for the popular Streets of Kilkenny 5K. The race which starts and finishes at the historic Kilkenny Castle venue attracted more than 700 runners at this year’s event. Wicklow had strong representation in the field.

Although, no one was in contention for any honours we did achieve some glorious PB’s on a lightning-fast course. What was even more exciting was a mere nine seconds separated the top six male Wicklow runners across the line, a great indication of the quality of race we will have for the upcoming County 5k.

First home past the post was Slí Cualann’s Robin Mooney in 15:35. Robin had a dog fight battle to the end with training partner Tim Grummell who clocked the same time of 15:35, both men achieving PB’s on the evening. Recovered and in fine form after his outstanding 2:23:13 Seville Marathon, Neil Wiktorski of Bray Runners AC showed he had speed as well as endurance clocking a speedy 15:42.

One second behind Wiktorski, Brian Geraghty wearing the Slí Cualann navy and orange singlet ran over the line in 15:43 one second in front of Alan Duffy in 15:44. Ian McGrath came home in 15:49 and Noelie Kavanagh in 16:22.

Donna Quinn of Slí Cualann AC was the sole representative in the ladies category, Donna ran another super personal best of 19:04 to round off a great evening of running. The overall impression was that the Streets of Kilkenny 5K was a superbly organised event with a very friendly atmosphere and is without a doubt to be included in next year’s calendar again!

Fast forward ten days, Wicklow athletes and supporters found themselves in Wexford Town for the annual Pettitt’s SuperValu Half Marathon and 10km. Starting on the Quays of the town, the route took participants alongside the river Slaney before exiting for a countryside loop taking in townlands such as of Murrinstown and Piercetown.

Despite a strong head wind in some parts of the course, the bright skies and mild temperatures produced good conditions for running. Wicklow had great performances across both distances with some athletes taking top spots.

In the 10km, Slí Cualann’s Alan Duffy finished second in 34:03. Alan has been recording some fine results lately clocking PB’s across both the 5k and 10k distance. Sean Hehir was the overall winner in 32:53.

In the ladies’ categories, Monica Byrne of Aughrim AC placed third in her F40 category in a time of 49:17.

In the half marathon, Slí Cualann’s Lucy O’Malley took the honours clocking a time of 1.26.12. This is a tremendous win for Lucy amongst a large field. The overall winner of the men’s half marathon was local man David Mahon in 1:11:43.

Next weekend, all roads lead to Gowran, Co. Kilkenny, where large contingent of Wicklow athletes will compete in for the Leinster Road Races Championships. This is a race in which we have a rich history of performing well. This year there will be a significant haul of Leinster titles, age group wins, and team podium places all up for grabs!