Wicklow are in flying form in Leinster League Division 1B

Wicklow put themselves four points clear at the top of the league table after a deserved 30-12 victory over a tough Mullingar side.

Mark Higgins, David Nicholson, Johnny Hopkins, Andrew Crocker and unsurprisingly Scott Fitzpatrick all getting on the scoresheet for the home side.

Mullingar made a valiant effort, scoring two tries of their own with out-half Rangi Kui touching down for the pick of their scores.

The whole matchday squad contributed for Wicklow who had to make various positional switches throughout the game due to numerous injuries.

The hosts came into the game sitting second place in the 1B standings behind Carlow and closely followed by Tullow. They were keen to build on their good win over Athy last week.

Dan Van Zyl’s charges started the game well, dominating most of the possession in the opening quarter. An early injury to outside centre Oscar Reston-Hayes saw the introduction of Cian Reynolds who put in a great shift especially in defence.

They were clinical anytime they got themselves into the redzone. Their first entry resulted in a penalty straight in front of the sticks.

Fitzpatrick, who has arguably been the player of the season for his team so far, got motoring inside the opposition half. A strong captain’s carry from David Nicholson edged them closer before the ball was released wide, but a deliberate knock down stopped the move.

The offender was sent to the bin and Niall Earls got the scoreboard ticking.

It wasn’t long until they scored again. From a penalty they got easy access into the twenty-two. Liam Nicholson smartly peeled away from the lineout maul, attacking the short side. He got caught before the line. His older brother David was next to test the defensive line with another big carry.

They were on the doorstep of the tryline before scrum half Mark Higgins sneaked the ball over the line for their first try of the afternoon.

The Westmeath outfit started to get more into the game after that. They got themselves more time on the ball and they began physically imposing themselves in the collisions. Their pressure was rewarded when they scored from close range. Kui added the extras to reduce the deficit and make it a very tight game.

To their credit, the men from Ashtown Lane responded well. From another line out in a key position they scored their second try. This time the ever-present David Nicholson took it from the tail of the lineout. Like a steam train, he left the defence for dead, scoring the try and showing that front rowers can have serious wheels. They led 15-7 at half-time.

The men from the midlands weren’t going to go away easily. Their full-back Sean Rock made a great break down the right flank. He used the support of his inside runner Kui who slammed the ball down, buzzing to be on the end of that score.

They tried their best to find the try that would have put them into the lead. They looked on the front foot in Wicklow’s territory before Shane Farrar made an important interception. He was hit hard, but illegally so, giving his men an easy penalty.

Wicklow had to play without the services of Farrar for a while after that tackle and because of a few other injuries throughout the game some players had to go into unnatural positions.

The penalty got them back where they wanted to be. They remained patient, with Fergus Ward and David Nicholson getting involved in the attack. They worked their third try of the day. Paddy McKenzie put it out the back to Earls who put the makeshift winger Hopkins away in the corner.

The bonus point try followed now long after. Fitzpatrick kicked a sublime 50:22 to put them into an ideal situation and Mullingar lost a man to the sinbin for the second time in the game.

The original attack didn’t quite go as planned but they managed to pin their opponents in, and the alert replacement Crocker intercepted the ball getting try number four.

They weren’t finished yet as from another visit into the redzone, they scored again. Second row Sam Gibson committed the defenders before McKenzie found the dangerman Fitzpatrick out wide. He used some tidy footwork to turn the defender inside out, scoring yet another try, adding to his already impressive individual tally for the season.

The results elsewhere worked in Wicklow favour. Defeat for both Carlow and Tullow put them at the summit heading into the week break.

Wicklow RFC: Niall Earls, Jack Dunne, Oscar Reston-Hayes, Shane Farrar, Scott Fitzpatrick, Paddy McKenzie, Mark Higgins; David Nicholson, Jack McKenna, Mark Cullen, Fergus Ward, Sam Gibson, Liam Nicholson, Peter Schmidt, Stephen Swan. Replacements: Dewald Barnard, Jay Byrne, Johnny Hopkins, Andrew Crocker, Cian Reynolds.

Mullingar RFC: Sean Rock, Eoghan Moore, Alan Brabazon, Cathal Burke, David Manning, Rangi Kui, Arthur Brabazon; Donal McGovern, Brian Reidy, Jonathan Moran, Niall Hannon, Alan Naughton, Sean Cronin, Paul Maxwell, Paddy Doran. Replacements: Chris Fox, Darragh Lambe, Cillian Kavanagh, Conor Hayden, David Lynam.