Wicklow and Meath teams named ahead of key Division 2B clash

There is a real sense of excitement and anticipation ahead of the Wicklow hurlers' opening league game against Meath.

John Henderson has been unveiled as the new Wicklow hurling captain for 2023.

The Wicklow and Meath hurling teams have been named ahead of the opening game of the NHL Division 2B campaign in Páirc Tailteann in Navan this afternoon at 2pm.

Both sides show dramatic changes from the starting 15s that lined out in Bray Emmets GAA Club in early January, with Wicklow showing 10 alterations and Meath nine changes ahead of what should be a cracking battle with the very significant prize of a hugely positive start to the league campaign up for grabs.

The refreshing difference with the Wicklow side is the return of a large group of Bray Emmets players to Casey O’Brien’s panel with eight of the county and Leinster champions lining out in the starting 15 including team captain John Henderson and two more among the replacements.

Another welcome sight when it comes to the Wicklow panel is the strength of the subs bench. Andy O’Brien’s rib injury robbed Casey O’Brien of a serious score getter in the Down game and it will be interesting to see if there are any late changes to the starting team in Páirc Tailteann or if the St Patrick’s star will be called upon at some stage against the Royals.

Aside from Andy O’Brien, players of the calibre of Torna Mulconry, Luke Evans and Seanie Germaine can add plenty to the attack while vice-captain Sam O’Dowd, Conor McNally, Eoghan Byrne, Cian Lohan, Zach Cullen, Martin O’Brien and Mark Murphy can bring plenty to the party if required.

Seoirse Bulfin’s side’s nine changes see team captain Charlie Ennis starting in goal and Stephen Morris, Kyle Donnelly, James Kelly, Pa Ryan, Damien Healy, Niall McLarnon, Seán Quigley and Éamon Ó Donnchadha joining the Meath starting 15.

Trim’s James Toner remains at centre-back for the Royals and Pádraig O’Hanrahan, who scored 13 points (11 frees) on that dark night in Bray Emmets GAA Club, slotting in at corner-forward yet again.

A win for Wicklow tomorrow would be an amazing start to this league campaign but probably more important is the standard of performance and their competitiveness in the face of what will be a tough and very useful Meath side.

The Royals should be the most difficult side Casey O’Brien’s side face this year in the league and a positive start will stand them in good stead ahead of the meetings with Tyrone, London, Donegal and Sligo over the next few weeks.

Wicklow: Cian Staunton; Ben Kearney, Peter Keane, Tommy Collins; Andrew Kavanagh, Pádraig Doyle, John Henderson; Luke Maloney, Pádraig Doran; Danny Staunton, Eoin McCormack, Diarmuid Masterson; Mikey Lee, Davy Maloney, Gavin Weir. Subs: Conor McNally, Andy O’Brien, Torna Mulconry, Eoghan Byrne, Cian Lohan, Luke Evans, Sam O’Dowd, Seanie Germaine, Zach Cullen, Martin O’Brien, Mark Murphy.

Meath: Charlie Ennis; Stephen Morris, Seán Geraghty, Brendan McKeon; Kyle Donnelly, James Toher, James Kelly; Pa Ryan, Nickey Potterton; Simon Ennis, Damien Healy, Niall McLarnon; Seán Quigley, Éamon Ó Donnchadha, Padraig O’Hanrahan. Subs: Philly O’Brien, Paddy Barnwell, Shane Brennan, Mickey Burke, Mikey Cole, Martin Healy, Paul Kelly, Tom Shine, Adam O’Connor, Jack Regan, Dáire Shine.