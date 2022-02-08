Who would want to be a referee?

Anyone reading the reports from the Wicklow GAA Convention 2021 in this paper a few weeks would have seen the annual call to arms for some new ‘Knights of the whistle’.

Many would be forgiven for jumping to the next story, the majority probably did. It’s an annual appeal that mainly falls on deaf ears. This week Wicklow launched its latest invitation for interested newbies to come forward. They are needed and, with this mainly targeting referees for under-11 fixtures, it may prove successful.

Who would want to be a ref, eh? I have attached an article from December 1973 taken from this very newspaper. Have a look. It makes for remarkable reading. As the line from the Bon Jovi song goes: “it’s all the same, only the names will change”, and, sometimes, referees are wanted, “dead or alive.”

Wicklow are not alone in this cry for help in getting through a busy fixture programme. Take a quick look on the social media account of any county and odds are you will see appeals and advertisements. Some of the most successful counties at national level are in the mire, this is not just a Wicklow problem.

Covid has hampered the recruitment drive in recent years, or has it? Covid has also led to many not returning to referee at all for one reason or another. Covid gets the blame for a lot, but this particular national crisis was around long before any pandemic.

When any serving referee is asked about why they built up the courage and took it up or asked to cajole somebody who may be thinking of taking the plunge the usual party lines will be trotted out. “A great way to stay fit,” “to stay involved in the GAA,” “to give something back,” “to make friends outside your own club”, (I sometimes wonder about this one!) and the most common one of late, “I had to because the club had no referee and they made me.” The last motivation is a real cause for concern for many in the GAA.

Club memberships vary in size from club to club. Many in the recruitment end of things feel that clubs should be forced to supply referees and lads or ladies frogmarched to Ballinakill for a course.

I feel it unfair that clubs who may not be able to get people to take the plunge be castigated. They may well have supplied referees at various times in the history of the association. They could well be struggling to fill club executive and coaching roles within their own clubs.

Refereeing is far from the most attractive position needing filling within the GAA. That said it is one of the most crucial. It will simply come down to an individual making the decision themselves in the end. You would hope that anyone who does go forward does so for the right reason or it could lead to all sorts of problems.

Referees regularly get accused of “only being in it for the money”. This, my friends, is the one that makes those who know the scene from the inside laugh loudest.

Linesmen and umpires bear the brunt just the same at times and their financial reward is non-existent in one case and minimal in another. So, lets dispel the monetary gains as any sort of incentive to officiate in any capacity now or in the future.

If fuel prices keep going the way they are, players and officials alike could struggle to get to venues like they did back in 1979. At times in the seventies and eighties a referee could ref up to three games at a venue on the same day.

Any game will take up to three hours of your day and in many cases even longer. Any referee with ambition of doing games at a decent level will have to assemble a team of loyal umpires willing to give up their free time. Spare a thought for them the next time the urge to abuse them hits.

The truth is many referees would not be able to give you one precise motivation for taking the leap in the first place and very, very few would give you a reason why they have stuck at it. You do find it hard to say no to a game and the pleas of referee administrators for help brings guilt to the forefront.

The lure of getting a final of any sort is also an honour. Plenty around Wicklow will bemoan the fact there are any referees at all! The old adage ‘no ref, no game’ is something they can’t discount though and with dwindling numbers of arbitrators there will come a day when they see this first hand.

The appeal to serve your club, your county and the thousands of players in Wicklow is real again but how many will answer this latest plea?

Plenty of time was taken up at the first county board meeting of 2022 on this. There was a discussion on the quantity and quality of those referees already in situ and the failure of some to bring a team of umpires to games.

Those good, bad or indifferent who already provide their time to help the implementation of the fixture programme at juvenile and adult level may well have new standards to reach. A great incentive and it will hopefully lead to an improvement in standards outside and inside the county. Will better referees make better players? Who knows but it’s worth a shot I suppose. The Avondale club have to be commended for their initiative to try improving standards.

The ‘Give Respect, Get Respect’ logo emblazoned on the sleeve of a referees’ jersey looks well. A nice little embroidered design on the other wise plain garment. It serves little purpose outside the fashion stakes, believe you me.

Silent side-lines don’t exist at any level in the GAA. Frustration is an emotion in every walk of life and if you feel you are being wronged it is hard to stay silent. It’s when it turns to violence, that’s when it gets scary. It has before and it will again. Once more not just a Wicklow problem.

Negative national headlines follow Wicklow around like Boris Johnson sniffing out birthday cake but we have not helped ourselves with some crazy incidents in the late eighties forever earning us top spot on the roll of shame. A St Patrick’s delegate did speculate on more people coming forward if the mood changed towards officials at games.

There isn’t a line of abuse or an insult that referees have not heard. Not a threat or accusation that has not been made towards them. We have heard them all before and will again. You know before you go what’s coming and players, mentors and fans never disappoint. Not them all mind but a few. No matter your standing in the referee rankings you are only judged on the sixty minutes most recent and in some instances one decision can be enough. You get a label nice and early in your career and it won’t shift no matter how hard you try. Your reffing style, how clubs perceive you and what those who appoint referees think of you determines your path. It’s a grading system of sorts.

One of the biggest avenues for abuse is social media. Keyboard warriors love the opportunity with some of the vitriol disturbing. The chance to vent and deflect the blame for a loss to one person is irresistible. In days past one of Wicklow’s greatest referees Jimmy Hatton regularly received letters after games. They were fulsome in their praise of how he handled games at the highest level. He was particularly proud of one he received from the then Mayo county secretary after they lost an All-Ireland Minor final to Kerry. If you get a letter now after a game the bomb squad should be on standby.

We have two referees plying their trade at the top level and have felt the brunt of the losing sides’ grievances at times and will vouch for the brutality. Should a referee forego his social media accounts? Only some weeks back a serving referee in Wicklow was subjected to pathetic and defamatory abuse online and some culprits had even gone to the bother of setting up fake accounts!

Joe Brolly and one of the country’s top football referees, David Gough, believe the bad old days are behind us in terms of abuse. I hope this becomes endemic in our games and is not regionalised to Derry and Meath. Spread the love men or at least let us in on the secret.

Gough has made the headlines since Sunday’s game in Armagh. His decision to show five red cards after an incident has met with praise and contempt in equal measure. Gough is a strong-minded individual and has always had confidence in his decision making.

Our referees who ply their trade at provincial and national level are taken care of to a high standard. Kitted out to the best and remunerated without haste. The conundrum of referee gear has been an ongoing issue with some counties insisting you buy it yourself, some supplying everything and some totally ignoring the question year on year. The new referees recruited in 2022 have been promised some new kit. Will this be a deal breaker?

Any new referees will always start their career at juvenile level. Under-11 and under-13 games to start with and a good year for a promising referee may include an adult game or two at a lower grade. Most referees sadly drop away in their first year or two. This is a fact. Looking back at a fixture list from old Wicklow Peoples shows this to be true. The names of those who started refereeing after doing the three-night foundation course and left in the next year or two are staggering. I bet if they were contacted abuse would be right up there as a major contributing if not the only factor.

To summarise, Wicklow like every other county, needs referees. They will only come from the clubs. Whether the county board uses the carrot or the stick to get them remains to be seen. Hopefully, we buck the trend and get lots of eager whistlers who are in it for the long haul. Fintan Fanning needs them more than ever for an increased adult fixture programme in 2022 and Hugh Kenny will once again have almost 1,000 games needing tending. Eddie Leonard, as head of the administration committee, will be contacting clubs and Hugh Kenny is behind the present recruitment of younger referees.

Interestingly, Liam Keenan senior will take to the field again this year to referee and he has been doing this for half a century; some achievement. Throw in the likes of Pat Hickey, Jimmy Lawlor, Liam Cullen, Eddie Leonard, Christy O’Rourke, Philip Bracken, Tony McLoughlin and Ciaran Gaskin, all great servants too with over 25 years plus service already clocked up. If any of these hang up the whistle, they will be massive losses.

Cathy Forde has been giving us a dig out for years and Pamela Prendergast is the latest lady to give it a go. She had a taste of football’s biggest day as fourth official in the Senior football final and enjoyed it.

We lost 15 referees in the past three years and replaced them with nine new serving recruits. A loss of that magnitude in a three-year cycle cannot be sustained. The sums don’t add up. Games will go by the wayside.

‘Put your whistle where your mouth is’ was a recruitment catchphrase of late. There are plus points to refereeing. You will only see and feel them yourself. Nobody can tell you if you will enjoy it or not at first but give it a decent chance.

Answer the call, lads and ladies, your county needs you now more than ever.

The clubs need to be patient with new referees and respect the ones they have.

It will benefit everyone in the end.