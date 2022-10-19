Westmeath champs too good for Coolkenno in Leinster Junior championship

Coolkenno 0-1

St Joseph’s 6-18

Coolkenno found the going tough in their Leinster Junior club championship clash with a flying St Joseph’s from Westmeath in Shillelagh on Saturday afternoon.

Anselm Conlon’s side came into this game after a three-week break from their county final while Coolkenno were coming off a very tough decider with Kilcoole only seven days before.

The forecasted rain had come and gone just before throw-in and the pitch was holding up very well with a strong breeze blowing from the road goals.

St Joseph’s stated their intent from the start by winning the throw-in and sending in a great ball to Sile Kearney who sent a sweet strike over the bar for the first score of the game.

The visitors continued to push up on Lisa Doyle’s kick-outs and picked up two more points in the second and third minutes, from centre-forward Caoilinn Eiliffe and the other wing forward Lauryn McDonnell.

The Coolkenno defence were starting to regain control after this whirlwind start from the visitors, led by Lorraine Tompkins who made a great block on Sile Kearney, putting the ball out for a 45 with the resultant kick going wide.

Unfortunately for the home side, St Joseph’s then struck their first hammer blow with a very well-taken goal by Elliffe who was proving to be a real thorn in the side for Coolkenno.

This was followed up by two more points, from midfielder Karen Keegan and Lauryn McDonnell, in the fifth and sixth minutes.

The move of the half followed, starting with another Coolkenno attack in the 12th minute that resulted in the ball dropping short into goalie Aine Maxwell hands. She gave a great pass outfield and after two more passes, midfielder Aoife Keegan got off the mark with a great point.

A fine fisted point followed a minute later by Sile Kearney to leave it 1-7 to no score at the first quarter mark.

St Joseph’s were dominating everywhere, with their half-back line coming forward at every opportunity, a trend demonstrated well by wing back and county minor Joyce Conway who made a brilliant overhead catch, starting another attack which resulted in Sile Kearney slotting another great point.

Another wide for Coolkenno by Ruby Keogh was followed by a Keegan point as she dominated in midfield.

In the 24th minute we got an example of how nothing could go right on the day for Coolkenno when Aine Donoghue bravely won a ball in her defence, passing up field to the hard-working Eimer Murphy who worked a one-two with Rebecca Bowes with the move unfortunately breaking down in the full-forward line and being cleared by Joyce Conway and then two passes later Sile Kearney popped over for her fourth point of the day.

Things got worse for the home side in the 28th minute when a high ball wasn’t dealt with by the full-back line and the ball squirted out to a thankful Kearney who slotted to the net.

Another point followed for St Josephs a minute later and then another killer blow when Kearney this time turned provider with a well-placed ball to the onrushing Caoilinn Elliffe who buried the ball in the net.

Two further points by Robbins, one from McDonnell and a cracking goal by Karen Keegan finished out the half to leave it 4-14 to no score at the break.

While this game was over as a contest for Coolkenno, they were still playing for pride and as they have shown in the past, they have that attribute in spades.

With the rain falling again, Coolkenno started with purpose, winning the throw-in and sending in a high ball on top of goalie Aine Maxwell who made her only mistake of the day dropping the ball but quickly regained her composure gathering the ball off the ground, clearing it up the field resulting in another point for county under-16 player Sile Kearney.

Six minutes into the second half, St Joseph’s substitute Ciara Daly, another county under-16 player, finished to the net after great work out the field.

Erika Dagge finally got the Coolkenno ladies off the mark with a point after a great pass in by Ruby Keogh to leave it 5-15 to 0-1.

Points from Niamh Kearney and substitute Emer Killian before another goal from Robbins with a sweet strike off her left in the 22nd minute emphasised the superiority of the St Joseph’s outfit and they ran out convincing winners by 6-18 to 0-1 and progress to face Louth’s St Finbars in the quarter-finals.

The scoreline didnt reflect how hard Coolkenno worked and the fighting spirit they showed right till the end and indeed it’s this attitude which won them the county title after being runners up in the same final last in their first year back in adult grade.

This year has been another huge step forward for them and there is no doubt they will be back again. They have a good mix of youth and experience and should be able to cause problems for the other teams in Intermediate in Wicklow next year.

Lisa Doyle has had a great first year in goals with her clearances and kickouts being especially good, the defence, midfield and forwards gave it everything today with Aine Donoghue, Emma Nolan, midfielder Eimear Murphy and forwards Ruby Keogh, Elaine Keogh and Erika Dagge all standing out for Coolkenno.

Coolkenno: Lisa Doyle; Niamh Harris, Carol Tompkins, Lorraine Tompkins; Aine Donoghue, Emma Nolan, Amey Bermingham; Ciara Tompkins, Anna Doyle; Eimear Murphy, Erica Dagge (0-1), Elaine Keogh; Revecca Bowes, Ruby Keogh, Katie O’Neill. Subs: Roisin Dolan for C Tompkins (H/T), Margaret Byrne for K O’Neill (H/T), Emily McCarthy for E Keogh (50).

St Joseph’s: Aine Maxwell; Cliona McCormack, Orla Robbins, Eleanor Conway; Joyce Conway, Roisin Killian, Kayla McDonnell; Karen Keegan (1-0), Aoife Keegan (0-1); Lauryn McDonnell (0-2), Caoilinn Elliffe (2-1), Claire Conlon (0-1); Síle Kearney (1-8), Sinead Robbins (1-2), Niamh Kearney. Subs: Keelin Robbins for C Eiliffe (H/T), Emer Killian for C McCormack (H/T), Ciara Daly (1-1) for A Keegan (H/T), Molly Russell for E Conway (53), Sarah McCormack (0-1) for S Kearney (53).

Referee: Jonathon Murphy (Carlow)