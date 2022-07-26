Western Gaels storm to victory over Glenealy

Western Gaels 1-23

Glenealy 0-5

WESTERN GAELS opened their account in the 2022 Wicklow Intermediate hurling championship while issuing a major statement of intent with a 21-point hammering of Glenealy on Monday night.

As far as a performance goes, the only way this could have been any better would have been if the 2021 Junior ‘A’ champions had kept a clean sheet that, up until the 42nd minute, seemed entirely possible.

Tom Moran, deployed at full-forward, was lethal from minute one with a remarkable final tally of 1-7, all of which came from play, while Brian Keogh was a lively presence throughout, and Philip Dunne was terrific at the back end of the pitch to repel any attack Glenealy attempted to provide.

In the midst of all of those impressive performances was MJ Moran, tremendous at centre-back, balancing swash-buckling offensive intent with a balanced anchoring of the action in the middle third. He may have only helped himself to one point on the day, but an argument could certainly be made that he was the best player on the pitch.

Glenealy, on the flip side, while weakened by a couple of players drafted into the Seniors, will rue some errant shooting in a game that, with Bray Emmets waiting in their final pool stage match, will have a sizeable influence on their points differential when all is said and done.

Before Western Gaels embarked on their attacking barrage in the first half, Glenealy started the half with two wides and two shots dropped short. It would set the stage for the frustrating evening ahead in Aughrim.

After that initially slow start, MJ Moran opened the scoring in the fourth minute. They would not look back from there, as subsequent points from Brian Keogh (two frees) and Conall Byrne had Western Gaels 0-4 to no score to the good as the game ticked beyond the ten-minute mark.

Glenealy tried to combat Western Gaels’ carefree ventures, with Aaron Meade and Gavin Byrne occasionally operating as double sweepers, but this merely surrendered control of the middle third to their ravenous opponents.

By the time John Keenan mercifully blew the half-time whistle, Western Gaels had extended their lead to 0-13 to no score, having passed up a goal chance on 25 minutes when a low pass got through to Tom Moran just outside the D. He had Conor Manifold to his right in acres of space, but for Moran to go for goal himself. The ball was saved and put behind for a 65, which was dutifully dispatched by Brian Keogh.

Glenealy rang the changes at half-time – three of them, to be specific – but on 33 minutes, Western Gaels got their goal. It was straightforward in its conception and ruthless in its execution. A Meitheal Cleary puck-out was cleanly caught by Conor Deering. From there, the moved possession onto Tom Moran.

While he was guilty of passing up a chance at goal in the first half by not passing the ball off, he made up for it here by doing the exact same thing, slamming the ball past the helpless Wayne O’Gorman.

Conall Byrne very nearly doubled their goal account shortly thereafter, when Seanie Phelan won possession back and combined with MJ Moran before the latter set up Byrne, who battled inside and saw his low shot saved.

It took 40 minutes, but Glenealy finally got their first score through a Jack Manley free, but it was quintessentially damaged limitations. Western Gaels got three more to extend his lead to 1-18 to 0-1 by the time Cormac Byrne split the posts for Glenealy’s second score of the day.

Western Gaels’ next score was the most bizarre while encapsulating the themes of the match itself. First, A Western Gaels puck-out found Conall Bryne out near the right-hand touchline. He was stood with ball in hand on Glenealy’s 65m line.

The closest defender was on Glenealy’s 45m line, with little movement to close the distance. He could then send an admittedly errant pass inside which ended up breaking to Seanie Phelan, who pointed.

In one movement, Western Gaels were shown to be productive in transition and retaining a ferocious hunger to get the score, while Glenealy just couldn’t quite match their opponents’ workrate.

Given Western Gaels’ dominance of the preceding action, the final quarter was comparatively evenly contested, with the former outscoring Glenealy by just 0-5 to 0-3.

Jack Manley (two frees) and Lee Kavanagh bolstered their side’s tally to 0-5. It could have been more, but for poor shooting seeing them end with ten wides, five in each half, an area that they will need to improve upon when they face Bray Emmets in a much-win-by-grand-margin final pool clash.

The final three scores came for Western Gaels through Tom Moran (2) and Conall Byrne.

Befitting his performance, MJ Moran set up all three.

Western Gaels: Meitheal Cleary; Oisin Brogan, Finn Craul, Philip Dunne; Jack Reid, Austin Brennan, Jack Grace (0-1); Conor Healy, Tom Moran (1-7); Seanie Phelan (0-3), MJ Moran (0-1), Conor Manifold; Conor Deering, Conall Byrne (0-5), Brian Keogh (0-6, 5f, 1 ’65). Subs: Charlie Chamney for J. Grace, PJ Grace for C. Byrne, Tom Davis for C. Deering, Daniel van Alpen for A. Brennan, Dylan Richardson for C. Manifold.

Glenealy: Wayne O’Gorman; Jack Byrne, Tony Doyle, TJ O’Neill; Stephen Cruise, Cormac Byrne (0-1), Cian O’Neill; Aaron Meade, Gavin Byrne; Kian Conlon, Liam de Hora, Ross O’Brien; Alan Conyard, Jack Manley (0-3f), Conor French. Subs: Vinny O’Flaherty for J. Byrne, John Manley for K. Conlon, Lee Kavanagh (0-1) for R. O’Brien, Killian Hogan for A. Meade.

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)