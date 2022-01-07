Weather and Covid play havoc with sporting fixtures in Wicklow

Numerous fixtures have been postponed this weekend due to bad weather and Covid-19 concerns.

Covid concerns and weather are playing havoc with sporting fixtures across the county of Wicklow this weekend.

With the O’Byrne Cup clash between Wicklow and Meath falling earlier in the week, the adult club rugby scene has been wiped out after Leinster Rugby postponed all games due to concerns over Covid-19. The Wicklow women’s AIL Cup quarter-final clash with Ballincollig, scheduled for Ashtown Lane tomorrow at 3pm, is also off. It’s understood that all youths games are going ahead as planned.

The local soccer scene has also been badly affected. Only tonight’s Premier game between St Peter’s and Roundwood, tomorrow’s under-17s game between Rathnew and Aughrim (originally fixed for Aughrim but going ahead in Rathnew due to Allen Park being unplayable) and Sunday afternoon’s First Division clash between Wicklow Town and Ballywaltrim are surviving as we speak. All the rest have fallen due to either Covid-19 issues or unplayable pitches.

Ashford’s Leinster Youths game away to Enniscorthy’s Shamrock Rovers tomorrow is still on as of now as is Sunday’s Enniskerry YC women’s LFA Junior Cup second-round clash with Bree United from Wexford.

The under-19 ‘B’ football semi-final between Michael Hogans and Michael Dwyers is also off with both semi-finals now likely to go ahead on the weekend of January 15/16.

The under-19 ‘A’ semi-finals are still going ahead. Tomnafinnogue welcome St Nicholas to Tinahely at 11am on Sunday morning and An Tóchar play host to Baltinglass in Roundwood at the same time.

And it’s full steam ahead of the Wicklow Athletics Masters Cross Country Championships in Shanganagh on Sunday morning at 11am.