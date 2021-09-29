Wicklow

‘We want to be role models’

Blessington’s Louise Quinn on inspiring the next generation of football players

Louise Quinn of Republic of Ireland following the women's international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Australia at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Expand

Andrew Ryan

The Republic of Ireland were holding Australia at bay as the fourth official’s board went up indicating how much longer Vera Pauw’s team would have to hold out to clinch a relieving 3-2 win over a team 22 places higher in the world rankings.

There was a teenage girl sitting a few seats down educating her father about the backgrounds and pedigree of the Australian players. Meanwhile, at one point in the second half, another adolescent girl brought her dad out to the front of the stand to take a photo. Both of these examples, among many others worth mentioning, encapsulated an ever-shifting rite of passage that, for the longest time, involved fathers bringing their young sons to football matches.

As if the LED board lighting up was a premeditated cue, throngs of young kids and their dutiful parents went to the railings separating the stands in Tallaght Stadium from the pitch on which the players were competing.

