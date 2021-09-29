The Republic of Ireland were holding Australia at bay as the fourth official’s board went up indicating how much longer Vera Pauw’s team would have to hold out to clinch a relieving 3-2 win over a team 22 places higher in the world rankings.

There was a teenage girl sitting a few seats down educating her father about the backgrounds and pedigree of the Australian players. Meanwhile, at one point in the second half, another adolescent girl brought her dad out to the front of the stand to take a photo. Both of these examples, among many others worth mentioning, encapsulated an ever-shifting rite of passage that, for the longest time, involved fathers bringing their young sons to football matches.

As if the LED board lighting up was a premeditated cue, throngs of young kids and their dutiful parents went to the railings separating the stands in Tallaght Stadium from the pitch on which the players were competing.

Young boys and girls of ranging age profiles stood there with signs and open programmes, awaiting the final whistle out of hope that their heroes would come over to meet them.

That did happen, of course, and led to photographs and tweets illustrating anecdotes of the adulators getting a word in edgewise with the Girls in Green. There was a crowd of girls beside themselves as captain Katie McCabe signed autographs and taking photos, as did so many of the other players.

“We want to inspire them. We want to be role models. We want to show them and create a proper pathway for them, and something to believe in that they can go and play for their national team,” insisted Louise Quinn.

“It was so great to have the crowd. If you played the sounds of crowds, I would always know when our fans are in Tallaght Stadium. We hope to inspire them there, but they pushed us on so much and I think they could see us putting everything out there on the pitch and they get louder and louder. Even the defensive work we were putting in, it was encouragement all the way.”

So far this year, Ireland’s domestic league has been placed on a titular equal footing with their male counterparts by securing the name-sponsorship of SSE Airitricity.

Meanwhile, the FAI announced that the men’s and women’s national teams would be paid equal match fees for the first time ever, while most recently, Sky jumped on the background as a standalone shirt sponsor.

Then, there are the players themselves. Of the 28-player squad for the Australia friendly, nine ply their trade in the English Women’s Super League, including Louise Quinn and four others who play for Birmingham City.

Six of the 28 play in Ireland, including Aine O’Gorman, while there was the return of Clare Shine, who stars for Glasgow City along with Claire Walsh.

There is also the presence of Denise O’Sullivan, one of the most technically gifted players Ireland have produced in recent years.

There was still pressure. They had lost seven consecutive games beforehand, and while manager Vera Pauw was quick to highlight the pedigree of sides they have faced – Germany (3rd), Denmark (15th), Iceland (16th), and Belgium (19th) are all higher than Ireland (33rd) in the FIFA World Rankings – there was loss to Ukraine, ranked two places higher than Ireland, that cost Ireland a place at the Euros.

None of the above elements, be it the losing streak, the Sky partnership, and equal pay, factored into Quinn’s temperament going into the contest.

“You take massive encouragement in the new sponsors coming in and equal pay, but essentially, it is what you do on the training pitch and how the week is shaping up.

“Some of that seven-game stuff, it really didn’t faze me too much. It is a little bit different at international level and a lot of those games were friendly games against higher ranked teams, but for us, it was mainly about trying to play well in the games and perform in the games.

Nonetheless, getting that win over Australia would have eased a lot of nerves and boosted a lot of confidence within the group. Not just the result, but the defensive steel with which they played, especially in the second half, against an Australian team spearheaded by one of the best strikers in world football: Sam Kerr.

It was Louise Quinn, who was superb alongside Savannah McCarthy and Niamh Fahey in defence, who got thee match-winning goal in the second half from a precisely delivered Katie McCabe corner by stooping down low for a trademark header.

“I think the first half, I wasn’t as up to the pace as I would have wanted to. I was definitely still in the game and still helping the girls, but it just came together in the second half that I was making the really important tackles to block a lot of them off and things came together.

“I thought the girls either side of me, Niamh Fahey and Savannah McCarthy, had a super game. There was even a tackle in the first half I remember Aine O’Gorman making on Sam Kerr and it was a big goalmouth scramble and people were throwing their bodies in front of the ball.”

Ireland will have quite the task on their hands in the World Cup qualifiers next month.

On October 21, Sweden, the second-best team in the world, visit Tallaght Stadium, before the Girls in Green travel to Finland on October 26.

After the advancements that have been made in the women’s game in recent months, in addition to the quality of squad and the disappointment in failing to make the European Championships, there will be pressure and expectation for them to finally fulfil their potential by getting to their very first major tournament.

The squad, off-field momentum, and fanfare is ripe for exploitation. If Ireland are to get to a World Cup any time soon, there will be few better opportunities to do so than with this group of uber-talented players.