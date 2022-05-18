Waterford will be ‘a tough nut to crack’ says Wicklow manager

In attendance at the launch of the 2022 Tailteann Cup, at Croke Park in Dublin, are back row, from left, Kevin Maguire of Westmeath, Evan O’Carroll of Laois, Darragh Foley of Carlow, Niall Murphy of Sligo, Teddy Doyle of Tipperary, Killian Clarke of Cavan, Mark Diffley of Leitrim, Dean Healy of Wicklow, Conor Stewart of Antrim. Front row, from left, Mickey Quinn of Longford, Martin O’Connor of Wexford, Conor Murray of Waterford, Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy, Declan McCusker of Fermanagh, Johnny Moloney of Offaly and Barry O’Hagan of Down.

Wicklow will welcome Waterford to the County Grounds on Saturday afternoon for their Tailteann Cup outing with the winners taking on the side that comes through the other preliminary battle between Wexford and Offaly.

Wicklow joint-manager Alan Costello said that while he is pleased with the home draw, he is only too well aware that Waterford will be a very tough nut to crack.

“We played Waterford in a practice match in Rathvuilly fairly recently and they’re a tough nut to crack,” said Costello. “They have a very experienced management team in Ephie Fitzgerald who was with Nemo Rangers and Peter Leahy in there who has vast experience, so they’ll be very organised. We certainly won’t be taking Waterford for granted,” he added.

Costello says that while he believes the Tailteann Cup has “massive potential”, he does believe that a chance was missed with the format of it, saying that an open draw and a round robin system would have given more meaningful gamed and would have avoided the over-familiarity that the regional draw has thrown up in some cases.

Nevertheless, he feels that the competition is innovative and has massive potential.

Wicklow are coming into this game on the back of losing to Meath in the Leinster championship and are believed to be without a number of regulars due to travelling and injuries.

Tailteann Cup draw – First named teams at home:

Southern Section Preliminary Round: Wexford v Offaly; Wicklow/Waterford.

Southern Section Round 1: Wexford/Offaly v Wicklow/Waterford; Carlow v Tipperary; Laois v Westmeath.

New York receive bye into quarter-finals.

Northern Section Round 1: Longford v Fermanagh; Sligo v London; Cavan v Down.