Walkover for Wicklow camogie team in Nancy Murray Cup opener  

The Wicklow camogie team ahead of their league opener with Cavan earlier this year.

Wicklow have received a walkover in their Nancy Murray Cup opener against Monaghan which was due to be played this Saturday after the Farney County conceded due to being unable to field a team.

It’s the second walkover given by Monaghan as they proved unable to field in their opening game of the competition against Louth last weekend.

It’s not the start to the competition that Sean Fleming or his charges would have wanted but they will now have to turn their sights to a home game against Louth the following weekend (August 7 and 8), a side they met in the Leinster Junior final in 2019 where the Garden County proved too strong for their Wee County counterparts.

In the other group in the Nancy Murray Cup, made up of Mayo, Donegal and Tyrone, it’s the Mayo women who look to be the powerhouse of the three having dismantled the Donegal challenge last weekend by 7-27 to 1-1.

They welcome Tyrone to Tooreen this weekend for their second game of the competition.

Wicklow will be captained by Glenealy sharpshooter Laura Manley for this campaign, and she will be ably assisted by vice-captain Aoife Keddy from Kilcoole.

Meanwhile, the Wicklow Minor camogie team are due to get their Tesco All-Ireland Minor ‘C’ Championship underway on Sunday against Monaghan.

However, the Farney side also conceded in their first game of the competition last weekend (to Louth) which throws some doubt on this weekend’s game, although no confirmation has been received at the time of writing.