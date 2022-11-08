Vincent Harvey remembered in Wicklow as a gentleman, a true friend and a genius

If you google Vincent Harvey’s name one of the top search results will be the GAA oral history project in which the late Carlow football legend is interviewed by Regina Fitzpatrick in the company of Leo McGough.

And if you have the time and you decide to hit the play button, what follows is one hour and 37 minutes of yarns, memories, anecdotes and tales of all sorts spun, recalled and delivered by an orator and storyteller who it was a pleasure and a privilege to hear and be around.

What the oral history project also drives home is how immensely important it is to record and capture the memories and recollections of those among us who are getting on in years and who have experiences and careers that need to be preserved for future generations. But that’s a subject for another day.

Thankfully, this gem of a recording with Vincent Harvey exists and will do so for all time hopefully, and anyone listening in next month, next year, next century or next millennium will no doubt be as amazed and entertained as were the hundreds, possibly thousands of footballers and GAA people in Wicklow who had the absolute pleasure to witness the Éire Óg legend in person during his decades of involvement with at least 10 different clubs on this side of the border.

Unlike Kieron Kenny in the article alongside this one, my memories of Harvey are not crystal clear. The behemoth of a man arrived in Knockananna in 1987 when I was 10. Memories are faded at this stage, but I remember going to training with my older brother and I remember the agony that followed on dark, desperate nights with the lights of Hacketstown twinkling across the valley.

As an ambitious and eager youngster, I willingly ran the laps he inflicted upon the players of the day, the likes of Pat Byrne, the late Mick Behan who passed away only last week, a true gentleman, ‘Black’ Mick Kavanagh, Peter Dunne, Ken Foley, John Coogan and on and on.

And one night stands out above all the others. After charging around the field with the men of the day I heard Harvey say to someone, probably my brother, “that lad is going to be some footballer”. I think I floated home, carried on the wave of the words of a man who was as close to a celebrity as you could find in the sheltered world of Knockananna in 1987.

Granted, his prediction would prove to be grossly inaccurate, but that wasn’t the point. The point was that he said it, and the point is that it was one of a million mutterings and statements he made in all the clubs he trained teams in over here and I don’t think it’s silly to suggest that the vast majority of those mutterings and statements made a difference, whether it was a throwaway comment to a bright-eyed child after training or a passionate call to arms ahead of a county final in whatever grade his team happened to be competing in any given year.

Speak to any person in any of the clubs in Wicklow that he coached, and you will hear the same terms gush forth in tones of utter respect and the highest regard.

Knockananna’s Paul Canna said that after 10 minutes of Harvey speaking when he arrived on the first night in the club in 1987, “we knew that we would win the championship”.

Paul says that Harvey gave you confidence as a player. It was the way he spoke to them. He says his tactics were unheard of, the likes of a third midfielder and many others.

Paul says that Harvey had a “huge impact” on Knockananna and that he “brought everyone together”.

He recalls moments when Harvey would have people of all ages eating out of the palm of his hand as he told yarns at the pitch or in the pub.

Paul maintains that Knockananna wouldn’t have had the success they did without Harvey.

He also recalls little things like Harvey’s son, Vinnie, using his father’s trademark blue jumper to pick mushrooms around the field in Knockananna to enjoy when they got home to Carlow, and how one night after a session in the local pub Harvey made the very brave decision to knock up the local shopkeeper at 2am in the morning when his car ran out of petrol and, with the shopkeeper thinking she was going to make a decent sale, him asking for two pounds worth out of the fiver in his pocket because he wanted to keep some for a few jars in a late bar in Carlow.

Where would you get it? And who would ever think of doing it!

Pat Carthy from Ballymanus remembers a “great man to motivate a team” from his club’s unforgettable journey with Harvey at the helm.

“He was a gentleman,” said Pat who admitted that without the influence and impact of the Carlow native the Billies wouldn’t have won what they did win.

“Lads played out of their skins for him,” said Pat who recalls his beloved team winning the Junior ‘A’ football final in 1980 against all odds.

That was the thing with Vincent Harvey. Odds meant nothing when faced with a team driven and inspired by this man mountain.

Ned Rossiter remembers a “great character” and the Coolkenno legend asks “what could you not say about him” when asked for his thoughts on the man who changed so many lives in Wicklow GAA clubs.

“He was a true GAA stalwart,” said Ned who looks back with unending fondness on his experiences with Harvey with Shillelagh first and then Coolkenno.

As well as his skills in the dressing room and on the training and playing pitches, Ned Rossiter says that he was an amazing man to handle situations of all kinds. Whether that was with a particular player or away from football altogether, such as his example of Harvey helping him secure a driving licence in six months, it mattered not. When Harvey was on the job, things got done.

Ned recalls a moment in the Coolkenno dressing room when the Carlow man showed his adeptness at reading a situation. Things weren’t going well at the time and relations were strained in the club for whatever reason and Harvey landed into the dressing room and flung a book on the history of Crossmaglen GAA Club down on the table and demanded that the players go home and read the book and come back and show him that they were true GAA men and get beyond the difficulties they were facing.

“He was a true, solid GAA man,” said Ned, “and I’m greatly saddened to hear of his passing”.

His time with Kiltegan was especially memorable with himself and John Timmins forging a lifelong friendship. What they achieved together is detailed in Kieron Kenny’s article but Harvey’s impact on that proud club will never be forgotten.

Stories abound of John Timmins driving Harvey to and from Carlow to training, with the return journeys at ungodly hours and sometimes just in time to start his job in the Post Office.

Kiltegan Chairman Damien Byrne recalls men, women and children standing close to team huddles just to hear his pre-match or half-time talks.

He described Harvey as having ideas nobody else had at the time, a character, a comedian, a storyteller, another Mick O’Dwyer and a man who could read a game like very few others and make a move that few others would see.

“He was a genius,” said Damien who recalled many nights in the pubs of Kiltegan where Harvey would hold court and entertain those fortunate enough to be either in his company or within earshot of his yarns.

And you can be certain that all those in Tinahely, Coolboy, Aughrim and Shillelagh and wherever else he worked his unique brand of magic will have a library of stories and memories from those times when he barked commands at training or implored a team to rise above their limitations and be better than they ever imagined they could be.

And maybe that was his secret. Maybe he could see what was in people when they were unable to see it themselves. Maybe he could see the truth, unhindered by doubt or worry or fear. He struck me as a fearless man who cared not what anyone thought of him but stayed loyal and true to himself and himself alone. At least that’s how he appeared to me as a young lad in Knockananna.

We brought him back to manage in 2007. We had just won the Junior ‘A’ in 2006 and lost some key players to travel and retirement and so on. A list of potential managers was drawn up and the hand grenade of Vincent Harvey was thrown into the mix.

In hindsight, perhaps time and the world and the people in it had moved on from the 1970s, 80s and 90s and perhaps his magic, which in my opinion was still there in abundance, hadn’t the same effect as it once had on players, but you could still hear a pin drop when he spoke, and he could still read a game.

And he could still deliver punishing verbal blows.

One night after training he was demanding to know where players had been the previous night when they hadn’t turned up.

“We were watching Lost,” said one.

“LOST,” roared Harvey who was only just discovering that it was a television programme. “I’ll tell you who’s lost. You’re f**king LOST,” he added.

Vincent Harvey was never lost. Vincent Harvey was a winner. But more than that, Vincent Harvey made winners. He made winners of us all.