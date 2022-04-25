Victory over Laois is a mighty boost for rejuvenated Wicklow

Wicklow joint manager Alan Costello speaks to his players after the game against Laois.

Eoin D’Arcy, Wicklow county secretary Chris O’Connor and Arran Murphy celebrate after the victory over Laois in Aughrim.

Wicklow 5-15

Laois 4-12

Wicklow vs Laois, in Aughrim, in the Leinster football championship.

Sound familiar?

When these two teams met in the league earlier in the year, the fabled ‘Battle of Aughrim’ was mentioned in passing. A notorious chapter in the history of the GAA.

It was the last time Wicklow had beaten Laois in the Leinster championship, a 36-year drought they were keen to end.

This was not just a rekindling of that infamous day, but a rematch of a league tie that represented the final nail in the coffin of Wicklow’s stay in Division 3, as Billy Sheehan’s men ran out 1-17 to 0-8 victors.

A couple of weeks earlier, Colin Kelly had unceremoniously left his job as manager, with Alan Costello and Gary Duffy stepping up as joint managers.

To contrast the performance that day with the one demonstrated on Sunday would be akin to chalk and cheese.

There had been signs of progression in the weeks following that defeat to Laois. The win over Longford offered a glimpse into the scoring potential within the side, while much of the first half against Louth boasted traits of organisation and discipline.

Sunday was a concentration of both. It was a season’s best performance from the collective and individual. Padraig O’Toole, hat-trick hero Kevin Quinn, Mark Kenny, Dean Healy, Rory Stokes, and Malachy Stone put in their best showings of the year.

Patrick O’Keane added to his stellar showing against Sam Mulroy with a similarly dynamic defensive performance here. Zach Cullen, JP Hurley, Andy Maher, Tom Moran were all terrific, too, while Mark Jackson produced some big saves when called upon and his distribution was stellar.

The game itself was chaotic. The final score line was the highest in the provincial championship since 1980.

The opening ten minutes were suitably helter skelter, with the two sides sharing three goals. Wicklow set out their stall inside just three, when Dean Healy robbed Dylan Kavanagh of possession.

This turnover initiated a counter-attack, leading to Padraig O’Toole making an incisive run inside with ball in hand. He popped a ball inside to Darragh Fitzgerald, whose shot came off the bar. On hand was Eoin Darcy to mop up the rebound.

Barely 30 seconds later, Laois responded with a Gary Walsh goal set up by Evan O’Carroll, who put them in front moments later. It was the first and only time that Laois led in the game, as Wicklow ran rampant in a first half during which they had a strong wind at their backs.

O’Toole got Wicklow’s second goal after Andy Maher made a marauding run up from centre-back, and Eoin Darcy (free) and the unplayable Mark Kenny added to their advantage

Wicklow were only growing in confidence. On the ball, the tempo was relentless, while off the ball, the organisation was stellar.

Sean O’Flynn scored Laois’ second goal on 21 minutes but the momentum was only going one way. Mark Kenny scored a point off the resulting Jackson kick-out, and the Ballymanus man added two long-range scorchers.

This was Kenny at his sensational best. His range of passing gave Wicklow an x-factor going forward, while his shooting, particularly in the first half, was top class.

Further points from Darragh Fitzgerald and Darcy had Wicklow in command at 2-9 to 2-2 before goal number three arrived on 29 minutes. A Matthew Byron kick-out was intercepted by Dean Healy. The captain shipped it right to Darcy, who passed it back inside to Kevin Quinn.

The 21-year-old feigned past a couple of tackles before putting the ball into the back of the net.

Wicklow led 3-11 to 2-3 at half-time, and while the wind was in the opposition’s favour, it was the hosts who kept the forward momentum going. Within a minute, a pass inside the full-back from Mark Kenny found Quinn. He was barged down by Matthew Byron, but for a penalty to be denied.

With three minutes lapsed, Quinn got another chance, and one he would not pass up, as he rampaged beyond three tackles off the inside left before smashing it beyond Byron.

Mark Jackson denied Gary Walsh his second, and Wicklow went up the other end to bag their fifth as Kevin Quinn completed his hat-trick. Once again, Mark Kenny was involved, when his long kick pass up the middle was deftly flicked on by Eoin Darcy to Dean Healy, who moved the ball into Kevin Quinn, who finished across Byron.

Patrick O’Sullivan scored Laois’ third goal before Evan O’Carroll was shown a black card. When he returned for the final five minutes and injury-time, he found a chaotic scene which saw Gary Walsh score another Laois goal before being sent off for a straight red card moments later.

When the dust settled, it was Wicklow who set up a Leinster quarter-final against Meath in Navan next weekend.

Wicklow: Mark Jackson (0-3, 3f); Malachy Stone, Patrick O’Keane, Tom Moran; Nicky Devereux, Andy Maher (0-1), Zach Cullen; Padraig O’Toole (1-1), JP Hurley; Rory Stokes, Dean Healy (0-2), Darragh Fitzgerald (0-1); Mark Kenny (0-5), Kevin Quinn (3-0), Eoin Darcy (1-2, 2f). Subs: Oisin Cullen for D. Fitzgerald (47), Oisin McGraynor for E. Darcy (63), Matthew Traynor for M. Kenny (66), Arran Murphy for R. Stokes (70+5)

Laois: Matthew Byron; Trevor Collins, Mark Timmons, Alex Mohan; Dylan Kavanagh, John O’Loughlin, Brian Byrne (0-1); Kieran Lillis, Sean O’Flynn (1-0); Daniel O’Reilly, Eoin Lowry, Patrick O’Sullivan (1-1); Mark Barry (0-3, 3f), Evan O’Carroll (0-2), Gary Walsh (2-2, 2f). Subs: Alan Farrell for D. Kavanagh (HT), Paul Kingston (0-3, 2f) for K. Lillis (40), Sean Moore for D. O’Reilly (56), Cathal Doyle for E. Lowry (63), Sean Greene for A. Mohan (70+5)

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)