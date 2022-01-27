Victory against Louth important for young Wicklow hurling side ahead of league campaign

Wicklow's Seanie Germaine fires this shot towards the Longford goal during the Kehoe Shield game in Longford.

The Wicklow hurlers could well have their work cut out against Louth on Sunday in the Kehoe Shield final in Aughrim if the Wee County’s thumping of Longford last weekend is anything to go by.

Both Eamonn Scallan’s and Paul McCormack’s charges demolished the midlanders in their opening games of the competition, Louth racking up a 2-23 to 0-13 tally in Darver and Wicklow seeing them off by 1-20 to 1-10 the previous week in Longford.

Something that Wicklow didn’t have in the early days of 2022 was a pre-season competition although while Louth did have that in the Conor McGurk Cup, the results that were inflicted upon them across three games might not be seen as constructive by any stretch of the imagination.

Louth conceded 110 points overall against Queens University Belfast, Armagh and Down in games held on Tuesday, January 4, Sunday, January 9, and Saturday January 15 with the Mourne men eventually winning the cup when beating Donegal in the final by 1-22 to 2-18.

Queens toppled Louth by 6-18 to 1-10, Armagh put 1-26 past them with the Wee County men registering 0-14 while Down chalked up a 5-30 to 1-17 win.

However, while the defeats were heavy, they were still hurling against sides of a reasonable standard and that must have been a factor in their fine performance when they dismissed Longford last weekend to set up this weekend’s clash with Wicklow.

Louth, competing in Division 3A of the NHL and the Nicky Rackard Cup, led by 1-14 to 0-5 at half-time before easing out to the 2-23 to 0-13 win in the end, the goals from Paul Mathews and substitute Pádraig Fallon and six points from play from the very lively Conor Deane.

Wicklow had opened up a 0-12 to 0-6 lead at the break in Glennon Bros Pearse Park with Seanie Germaine grabbing four (three frees), Marc Lennon two and singles from John Doyle, Shaun Cranley, Rory Lambe, Ciaran Conroy, Davy Maloney and James Byrne.

Eamonn Scallan made six substitutions at the break, and they pushed on strongly in the second half with sharpshooter Andy O’Brien and George O’Brien among the replacements, with Andy getting three points (two frees) and George bagging 1-1.

There’s no denying that there are massive changes within the Wicklow Senior hurling team at the moment with the likes of Christy Moorehouse, Danny Staunton, Peter Keane, John Henderson, Jack Doyle, Mikey Lee, Eamonn Kearns, Gary Byrne, Gavin Weir or Eoin McCormack not presently involved. Indeed, out of the panel that defeated Longford, it’s interesting to note that only three out of the 26 started last year’s Senior county final between Bray and Glenealy, Marc Lennon and Davy Maloney from Bray and Cian Staunton from Glenealy.

Ahead of this Wicklow side is an NHL Division 2B campaign against the likes of Derry, Donegal, Mayo, Sligo and London so beating Louth on Sunday is important in the sense that it will give this young side some confidence and a bit of a lift before their first game away to Mayo on February 6.

The Wicklow panel that faced Longford: Cian Staunton; Bryan Kearney, Mick Mangan, Davy Maloney (0-1); James Byrne (0-1), Ciaran Breen, Jacques McCall; Shaun Cranley (0-1), Brandon Ryan; John Toomey, Marc Lennon (0-2), John Doyle (0-1); Rory Lambe (0-1), Seanie Germaine (0-5, 3f), Ciaran Conroy (0-1). Subs used: Bob Fitzgerald, Ciaran Harmon, Shane Brown, Tommy Collins, Aaron Byrne, Eoin Byrne (0-1), Andy O’Brien (0-3, 2f), George O’Brien (1-1), Bill O’Brien, Tom O’Brien (0-1), Torna Mulconry (0-1).

The Louth panel that faced Longford: Ruairí Morrissey; Adam Plunkett, Danny Morgan, Seán McGill; Sean Hodgins, Conor Quigley, Jamie McDonnell (0-1); Peter Fortune (0-1), Feidhelm Joyce; Seánie Crosbie (0-3), Paul Mathews (1-1), Seaghan Conneely 0-1; Conor Deane (0-6), Gareth Hall, Mark Gahan (0-5, 4f). Subs: Stephen Hoey for Plunkett, Darren Geoghegan (0-4, 2f) for Conneely, Niall Keenan for Fortune, Andrew Mackin for Gahan, Pádraig Fallon (1-0) for Hall, Ronan Mulholland for Mathews, Josh Murtagh for Morrissey, Donal Ryan for Joyce, Eddie Condon (0-1) for Crosbie, Darren O’Hanrahan for McDonnell.