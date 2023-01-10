Valleymount motion on re-grading players defeated

Valleymount’s motion to restrict re-gradings of players to five per grade was roundly defeated at the Wicklow GAA convention in Aughrim on Tuesday night last.

Only 34 delegates in the room supported the motion and its defeat caused Avoca to withdraw their motion that was to follow which asked that only four players be permitted to re-grade.

The motion read:

We propose that five players in each grade be re-graded. The current system is unfair to the smaller clubs as clubs with larger panels have the potential to play upwards of 10/12 players on their second and third teams that played higher grade in the previous year.

“The system that is there at the moment is stacked in favour of the big teams,” said Valleymount delegate Mick Nolan.

“You take for instance, last year in the county finals, two teams, 32 lads togged out, and 14 or 15 of them can come back and play second grade football next year.

“We’ve two teams, but we wouldn’t have 32 between both teams. I think it’s very unfair on the smaller clubs to be listing 18 players on your first team (the current system) and the others can come back and play second grade football.

“A couple of years ago it used to work very well. You re-graded three (players). I think it would be only fair on the smaller clubs if we go back to a system where we re-grade five players, and I hope that the rest of the small clubs support us,” he added.

Ballinacor supported Valleymount’s motion, with their delegate Stephen Arthur saying that: “nothing kills the heart in a small club as when they go down to play a big team and they roll out five or six Senior footballers that we all know are playing Senior football, but they’re playing Division 3 league that night. And they go out then a few weeks later and they have none of these players on the team. It upsets the whole running of the league”.

Michael O’Neill from Avoca said that their motion was very similar to Valleymount’s but that he wanted delegates to be aware of some important information before voting.

“In 2022 there were four Junior finals, ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ championship finals,” he said. “Seven out of the eight teams that played in the Junior finals were from Senior clubs. There were three Junior finals in the league this year, Division 3, 4 and 5. Six out of six teams that were in those league finals were from Senior clubs.

“What’s happening here, and it’s become very evident, and I know because I’ve been playing Junior football in Wicklow for 25 years now. You’ve got Senor footballers that are filtering down into Junior footballers.

“My understanding was that there was supposed to be a review after three years of the listing system. To the best of my knowledge, I don’t believe we’ve had a review, and this here now is probably the review that we’re having.

“The other thing is clubs are not being given a copy of the list. I think it happened the first year that we got a copy, so we genuinely don’t know who is entitled to play against us, and who’s not.

“In the old system, what you had was, when lads were going travelling, they were never going to be re-graded, because you weren’t going to have them anyway. Under the current system, what happens is, those names are being put down on the list, and this is what’s happening in practice. And when they come back a year later, or two years or whatever it may be, they’re entitled to play Junior football because they haven’t played in the previous year.

“The way I see it, the current system completely favours urban areas and Senior clubs.

“From a population point of view, if you’re from a club that has a population of say 10,000 or 15,000 people, and then you have a rural club who might have 1,000 people, you can’t compare the two.

“If one club has to name 18 from 1,0000 and another club has to name 18 from 10,000, it’s apples and oranges. It’s not fair.

“I would support the Valleymount motion, but I would go one step further and only be allowed to re-grade four players as opposed to five,” he added.

Hollywood’s John Clarke said that all clubs have players who are away travelling and that under the Valleymount motion, when they return, they would have to re-grade but that under the listing system they can miss a year and not have to re-grade.

He also said that it was hoped that the county would return to a two-group system of six teams per group and that clubs hoped that young players would get games in those extra matches.

“If we hamstring ourselves by limiting the number of players we can re-grade, I think that’s to the detriment of younger players coming through who won’t get the opportunities, and we’re limiting their football time the following year,” he said before saying that Hollywood were against the motion.

Blessington’s Michael Sargent said that he believed that this motion from Valleymount would end up leaving players out of competitive action.

“Since we brought in this system (listing), I think it has given more football throughout the county. I think if you look at the teams now that have three teams, from An Tóchar, Greystones, down into Arklow and across to the west, it has given much more football to players than had ever been there, and it has meant that nobody has been left out.

“This is a motion that is going to leave players out.

“And I know the stats show that strong teams were in Junior finals, but you have to remember that we were in two of them and lost both of them. So, it’s no indication that you are going to win anything.

“I think it would be to our detriment if we change from the current system,” he said.

Annacurra’s John O’Neill said that he was in favour of anything that encourages participation, and he said that the only thing that this motion would achieve would be teams polling out of competition.

“It will reduce participation and I think we want to have as many teams as possible, so I’m speaking against the motion,” he said.

AGB’s John Murphy said that if the county reverted back to the old system or something like it, AGB wouldn’t have had a third team in 2022.

“We have put a lot of effort into our underage in the last 10 or 15 years, and we feel that if we go back down this route of having three or four re-grades, it’s going to cut out a lot of young players who are never going to be able to aspire to get to Senior level.

“We had the same about six years ago. We had used six young lads in a Senior championship match for a few minutes because of injuries and everything else, and we lost three of those players over that at the time,” he added.

Murphy said he can understand the comments by the smaller clubs, but that if the system was to be changed, AGB wouldn’t be fielding a third team.

John Smith of St Patrick’s said that his club would be against it.

“Ironically, we only had 26 players on the championship winning team this year, irrespective of the number we had to re-grade,” he began. “We had two teams, so I do think it’s a false statement to say that the re-grading system has encouraged participation in large, urban areas.

“Ironically, we’re in a large urban area but there are at least five clubs pulling from that same area.

“But participation in previous years would be improved. There are Senior players who find it difficult to make their mind up, but once you have them listed, and you might only get them for a week or two.

“I think it also benefits every other club in the county, because now you have teams participating in the leagues and championships to give greater competition.

“By having that competition, I think players improve. There might be nothing better than playing on an ex-Senior player on his way down to improve players. It raises the standard,” he added.

The motion was defeated.