Valleymount finish strongly to finish off gallant Coolkenno in U16 ‘C’ final

Valleymount were crowned under-16 ‘C’ champions after a very impressive display against a battling Coolkenno on a beautiful evening in Baltinglass last Tuesday.

The West side were pushed hard by the Coolkenno crew, with the teams level at 3-6 apiece at the break following a revival from the Carlow border girls that included two smashing goals from the talented Ruby Keogh.

However, Valleymount proved to be that much stronger across all areas of the field and as the game opened up in the second half, they began to control things and lay siege on the Coolkenno goal, restricting their opponents to a single score in the last 30, that a point from a free by the always willing Keogh although Coolkenno did create many other chances but failed to take them.

The first half was a cracker. The lively and abrasive Poppy Rose Cullen Dunne opened the scoring with a fisted effort early on and she looked dangerous throughout this game. Indeed, the full-forward line of Dunne, Betty Murray and Maggie-Sue Morris contributed 4-8 to the total Valleymount tally, all from play, a stunning statistic to be fair.

Valleymount recorded a poor wide after Dunne’s opener but found their feet when Emily McCarthy’s effort from distance found its way past Niamh Ryall in the Valleymount goal.

The lethal Dunne added her second point immediately after, but Ruby Keogh showed all her ability when she powered up the field and fired over an outstanding score to make it 1-1 to 0-2 for Coolkenno.

Both sides would record a worrying wide and shots dropped short count and Valleymount added two and also dragged a shot across the face of Sarah Kane’s goalmouth, but they made amends when Maggie-Sue Morris fired home to the back of the Coolkenno net.

A pointed free from Emily McCarthy pulled the teams level at 1-2 apiece but another 1-1 from Valleymount, the goal from the powerful Betty Murray and the point from the excellent Cara Mooney left the West girls leading by 2-3 to 1-2 at the first water break.

The second quarter was frantic. Valleymount opened up a 3-6 to 1-5 lead through points from Betty Murray (2) and Maggie-Sue Morris and a goal from Poppy Rose Cullen Dunne while Coolkenno were hanging no with singles from Eimear Murphy and Emily McCarthy.

But from that point on, Coolkenno assumed control. Emily McCarthy left two goals between the sides through a pointed free and then Rugby Keogh showed all her class to rifle home two majors and leave the sides level at the half-time break.

The second half endured a sloppy start with three wides from Valleymount and shot dropped short from Coolkenno but when Betty Murray lashed home to the roof of the Coolkenno net the signs were there to be seen that Coolkenno were in a spot of bother given that their kick-outs were not under constant pressure whereas in the first half Sarah Kane had been able to use her super kick-outs to get beyond the Valleymount press.

Coolkenno still created as best they could, firing wide through Ruby Keogh and Niamh Ryall catching from Sarah Keogh but when Ruby Keogh scored their only point of the second half, Valleymount had opened up a 4-8 to 3-7 lead, the points from Shann-Ros Morris and Poppy Rose Cullen Dunne and they had also watched Sarah Kane save brilliantly from Shann-Ros Morris as well.

Coolkenno tired in the last quarter while Valleymount pressed constantly and added points from Betty Murray, Shann-Ros Morris, the hugely impressive Sarah Mcdonald and Poppy Rose Cullen Dunne with the fist just as she had opened the scoring earlier on.

A thoroughly enjoyable game to watch. Valleymount the deserved winners in the end but so much potential in this Coolkenno side who should be proud of their efforts.

Valleymount: Niamh Ryall; Meadhbh Harkin, Maia O’Brien, Caroline Maguire; Mia Allen, Muireann Cawley, Becky Ryan; Gwen McDermott, Shann-Ros Morris (0-2); Aisling Maguire, Eva-May Morris, Cara Mooney (0-1, f); Poppy Rose Cullen Dunne (1-4), Betty Murray (2-3), Maggie-Sue Morris (1-1). Subs: Sarah McDonald (0-1), Alicia Carroll, Laura Kelly, Alex Burke, Niamh Harkin, Eroica Mooney, Abi Duffy Clarke, Tara Kelly.

Coolkenno: Sarah Kane; Bronagh Ward, Kelly Mernagh, Sophie Woods; Anna McNally, Emma Nolan, Bella Doyle; Eimear Murphy (0-1), Aine Donoghue; Emily McCarthy (1-3, 2f), Ruby Keogh (2-3, 2f), Abbie Hutton; Orlaith Donoghue, Katie O’Neill, Sarah Keogh. Subs:

Referee: Declan Peppard (Hollywood)