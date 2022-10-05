Unstoppable Haaland in a league of his own

Most football fans expected Erling Haaland to have a seismic impact in the Premier League, but even the most optimistic Manchester City supporter couldn’t have believed that it would be this good. He has taken to the “best league in the world” like a confident, preening mallard to a calm, blue lake and the ripples have been felt all over the sporting planet.

Quite a few players have hit the ground running in England’s top-flight – Chelsea duo Diego Costa and Gianfranco Zola spring to mind, or ace Manchester United goalscorer Ruud van Nistelrooy, N’Golo Kante at Leicester or another top-class Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, but none have made quite the impression that the Norwegian giant has in such a short space of time.

When Liverpool’s Fernando Torres scored 24 goals in his debut Premier League season it was rightly hailed as a fine achievement, but Haaland could overtake that tally before the break for the World Cup.

The numbers that he is hitting are phenomenal, eye-watering in fact. The way he’s going, he’ll need to add a new wing to his house for match balls alone, after his third hat-trick in as many home games.

His total of 14 goals in eight Premier League appearances is simply staggering and, with a home game against Southampton next up on Saturday, it would be a brave man that would bet against him adding to that tally – another match ball tucked neatly under his arm perhaps.

He has scored more league goals on his own this season than 13 top-flight teams, with big clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea only managing to hit the back of the net eleven and ten times respectively.

Haaland even has three assists to his name, which is only one below his creative team-mate Bernardo Silva and the same number as Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, illustrating that he’s not just a one-trick pony.

It’s not just about stats alone as Haaland has actually made Manchester City far more enjoyable to watch.

I often find myself looking at his movement off the ball, how he always seems to know where to run, particularly when the sublime Kevin De Bruyne is in possession.

His finishing technique is out of this world, as he often stretches a long leg to divert a ball to the net with the confidence of a man who knows that he’s not going to miss.

For all of their quality and pretty play, Manchester City haven’t always been that exciting to watch, as they pass their opponents into submission.

Dare I say it, sometimes they were even a little bit boring. However, Haaland has changed the narrative and added a whole new dimension to their play, and for a complete neutral like yours truly when it comes to the Premier League, it’s fun to watch.

There have been times in the past when Pep Guardiola’s City side would get a couple of goals ahead and then simply toy with their opponents, beautifully holding on to possession, but not always having that killer instinct.

The new number nine has brought an added hunger to the team.

Obviously, he wants to get goals himself, but his attitude has rubbed off on the players around him, and Phil Foden profited on Sunday, matching the striker’s haul with a superb treble of his own.

If Haaland continues on the same trajectory, the numbers he could achieve are absolutely frightening. He has netted 17 times in his eleven games in all competitions for City, and the pages of the record books will have to be ripped up and rewritten if he continues in this vein of form.

To give some perspective on his three Premier League hat-tricks in eight games, it took Michael Owen 48 appearances to do it, with Ruud van Nistelrooy needing 59, Fernando Torres 64, and Andy Cole 65.

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has the record for most Premier League hat-tricks, having scored twelve in ten years, and Haaland is bound to surpass that tally if he hangs around for a significant amount of time.

Plenty of records are sure to tumble like a fragile house of cards this season if he stays fit – it already looks like a foregone conclusion that he will overtake the mark of 34 goals in a Premier League campaign, jointly held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, when it was a 42-game season, and Mohamed Salah’s 32 goals in 38 games.

Going by his current rate of goalscoring, not only will he overhaul those figures, he will absolutely smash them.

Sometimes you just have to sit back and admire a special talent.