Unstoppable Haaland in a league of his own

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is sure to break numerous records this season.

Dave Devereux

Most football fans expected Erling Haaland to have a seismic impact in the Premier League, but even the most optimistic Manchester City supporter couldn’t have believed that it would be this good. He has taken to the “best league in the world” like a confident, preening mallard to a calm, blue lake and the ripples have been felt all over the sporting planet.

Quite a few players have hit the ground running in England’s top-flight – Chelsea duo Diego Costa and Gianfranco Zola spring to mind, or ace Manchester United goalscorer Ruud van Nistelrooy, N’Golo Kante at Leicester or another top-class Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, but none have made quite the impression that the Norwegian giant has in such a short space of time.

