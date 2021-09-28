‘Tubber’ wins Ciss Darcy Cup in style

The golfing power and panache of Annacurra’s Alan Nolan was very evident last weekend when he stormed home to take claim the Ciss Darcy Memorial Cup at the annual event held in the Woodenbridge Golf Club in honour of Nolan’s late grandmother, Ciss Darcy.

Affectionally known as ‘Tubber’ to his family and friends, Nolan’s keen golfing skills couldn’t be matched on the day, with his uncle Sean Darcy the only person on the eight teams of four who could get within reach of the smooth golfer.

‘I can’t think of anything better on a lovely sunny Autumn day, but to head down to Woodenbridge Golf Club and compete in the annual Ciss Darcy Memorial Day,’ said a proud Nolan on Monday.

‘This is running in its tenth year now and is organised by Pat and Bernie Darcy and following up in the background are Ciss’ other six daughters and five sons.

So, between the daughters, sons, nieces, nephews, inlaws and outlaws, they all take part in this tournament to remember Ciss and the heavenly and generous outlook she had on life,’ added Nolan warmly.

Alan retired to the clubhouse with 43 points while Sean Darcy finished in second on 39 and it was a proud moment for the former Annacurra footballer.

“To go on and win it (for a third time) and get to keep the cup for the year and Granny looking down on me was a proud moment,” he said.