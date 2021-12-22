Tricky starts to leagues for Garden footballers and hurlers

Westmeath are up first for the Wicklow footballers.

COLIN KELLY will kick off his competitive tenure in charge of the Wicklow men’s footballers with a league trip to face Westmeath at the end of January.

The National Football League begins on Saturday, January 29, with Wicklow commencing their Division 3 exploits on Sunday, January 30

It’s a tricky start for the Garden men in TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, with Westmeath having been relegated from Division 2 in 2021 and making it to the Leinster semi-finals.

Wicklow’s first home game of the campaign will be the following weekend, when they welcome Fermanagh to Aughrim on February 6, followed by a trip to Corrigan Park in Belfast to take on Antrim on February 19.

They welcome Limerick to Aughrim on February 26, followed by Laois on March 13.

Next will be a trip to Longford on March 20, and then their final game, at home to Louth, on March 27.

Eamonn Scallan’s county hurlers will begin their Division 2B league campaign away to Mayo on February 6, looking to get off to the best start possible following their relegation from Division 2A in 2021.

Their next game will be at home against Derry, a team that has become their nemesis in recent years, on February 13, followed by the visit of Donegal to Aughrim on February 27.

Their first and only away game will follow on March 6 when they travel to Ruislip to face London, followed by a return to the County Grounds in Aughrim to face Sligo on March 20.

Leighton Glynn’s women’s footballers will begin their Division 3B league campaign on February 13 when they face Longford at home, followed by the visit of Wexford on February 20.

They round out the normal season with a trip to play neighbours Kildare on March 6.