Tributes paid to a true GAA stalwart as Mick Hagan named 2021 Hall of Fame winner

Mick Hagan (right) has completed 50 years of service with Wicklow GAA. He stepped down on Monday night. Here he is pictured with PJ Morrissey.

Not long after bidding farewell to a 50-year career in administration within Wicklow GAA when he stepped down from his role as vice-chairman, Mick Hagan was announced as the 2021 Hall of Fame winner at Monday night’s county convention.

The St Patrick’s GAA club man has been a huge part of the fabric of Wicklow GAA in the last 50 years and has been regarded as the man who oiled the machine that drove the organisation during his time as an administrator in the county.

His time spent involved in fixtures has often been mentioned over the years and one of the key points raised in relation to his many abilities was that of approachability and his knack of getting things done, at times against the odds.

‘This year’s recipient of the Hall of fame award has a record that will be hard to equal,’ was how Wicklow GAA PRO Bridget Kenny began her announcement. ‘His contribution to Wicklow GAA spans over 50 years. As a young player he excelled in both hurling and football. He represented his club and county in both football and hurling and was on the county Minor football and hurling panels in 1967.

‘In 1971 he played corner-back on the county under-21 football team when they played Laois in the Leinster championship. In 1984 he was full-forward on the Junior hurling team that was defeated by Wexford in the championship.

‘He represented his club in both codes, but it was in hurling that he would win championship honours when his team defeated Carnew Emmets to win the Intermediate championship in 1978.

‘He was a dedicated in his club committee for many years, culminating in him being elected club chairman, a position he held for three years.

‘During his time as chairman he set up the club lotto that is still a main source of revenue for his club. He trained many underage teams and brought his team to an under-16 county championship victory after three exciting games, two of them replays.

For many years he was a prominent match official and was in charge of numerous county finals, including the Senior hurling final of 1983.

‘As a county official he was a member of the old East District board. He served as Vice-Chairman of the County Board for a number of years. He served as County Chairman on three different occasions. He was first elected in 1998 and served three years. He was elected again and served three years in 2004, and, finally, he served two years as Chairman from 2011 to 2012.

‘He was the Chairman of the Hurling Board for three years and represented Wickow on Central and Leinster councils. He was a member of the County Board for 50 years.

‘He has served on many committees over the years including hurling committee, development committee, fixtures committee, disciplinary committee, events committee and also being the first chairman of the County Competitions Control Committee.

‘His interest in, and presence at games in both club and county shows his passion for the GAA. He is one of a rare breed of people whose contributions know no bounds. Overall, he’s a most unobtrusive person with a well-like personality.

‘He now joins a select band who have served the county so well in the past.

‘The recipient of the 2021 Hall of Fame is Michael Hagan from St Patrick’s GAA Club,’ she said.

Dunlavin’s Jimmy Whittle congratulated Mick Hagan on his award and said that he was an ‘inspiration’ as regards his personality.

‘He could tell you to buzz off in a very nice way that you would enjoy the journey. And he’d also welcome you back in such a way that you felt you were the best hurler or footballer in Ireland, not just Wicklow. That personality started when I was 17 and it was still going strong in Tullamore this year. Well done, Mick. To have experienced your journey was a pleasure,” he said.

Avondale’s Victor Shaughnessy said that the award was ‘well-deserved’ and that Mich Hagan had been an ‘excellent ambassador for Wicklow’.

Jackie Napier also offered congratulations to his colleague on joining the Hall of Fame.

‘There’s not a doubt about it, his commitment to this county in terms of hurling, football, fixtures and everything... he’s a seven-day-a-week GAA man. We’re very, very proud of him in Wicklow,’ said Jackie.

After some technical issues, the man of the moment was finally able to give his reaction to the award.

‘I’m very happy to be joining such an elite group of sportsmen,’ he said. ‘I’d like to thank the organising committee. I’m honoured and delighted. I want to thank you. This is my pride and joy,’ he added.