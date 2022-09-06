Traynor delivers as St Patrick's march on to face AGB in Senior football semi-final

St Patrick’s 2-12

Rathnew 0-6

St Pat’s powered to victory over Rathnew in the Boom & Platform Hire Senior football championship quarter-final to set up a mouth-watering clash with AGB in the last-four.

Robbie Leahy’s side were pillar-to-post winners over Alan Clarke’s outfit who could never inflict any noteworthy damage on the scoreboard to give themselves any real chance against the Dunbur Park men.

Two goals from the seriously impressive Tommy Kelly were the hammer blows from which Rathnew were never going to come back from and their one points from play after 60 minutes of football will tell you all you need to know about their shortcomings in attack.

Also impacting Rathnew’s attack in a masterful way was St Pat’s full-back Matthew Traynor who was simply superb throughout this game, not only in his job at the edge of the square against the vastly experienced James Stafford for the most part, but also for his numerous rampages up the field that put his side well and truly on the front foot over the course of the hour.

It was 0-8 to 0-2 at half-time with a James Stafford goal chance that was saved superbly by Shane Doyle a major moment in the game.

Had Stafford found the target it may have given Rathnew belief that they could damage Pat’s through their long ball tactic but as the scoreline will attest, Pat’s prevented any majors from being conceded and the somewhat blunt Village attack was never going to harvest the points they needed to topple the neighbours given the performance of the dynamic St Pat’s defence.

Matthew Traynor made his first significant statement early on when he claimed a mark from a Ross O’Brien bomb launched in the direction of James Stafford.

At the other end Tommy Kelly was flying, launching over two stunning scores in the first six minutes but St Pat’s will have to thank Shane Doyle for saving Stafford’s shot in the seventh minute where a goal could have transformed the landscape of this game. The resulting 45 was dropped short into the Rednagh Hill end by Theo Smyth.

An early head injury to Paudge McWalter saw the experienced playmaker leave the field briefly but he returned shortly afterwards and would play a major role in this victory.

Rathnew were causing problems to a certain extent but registered two wides where scores would have been most welcome, the first due to pressure from the electric Paul O’Brien, the second after a forced effort from Sam O’Dowd.

Midfielder JT Moorehouse picked up a yellow from referee Kieron Kenny around this time as he played a risky game around the middle of the field in terms of tackling.

Simon Bouchier pushed Pat’s out to 0-3 to 0-0 after 12 with a delicious score off his right and then the warrior Dean Healy split the posts after fine pickpocketing from Ciaran McGettigan and huge pressure from Tommy Kelly on the Rathnew defence.

Rathnew looked to be seeking Stafford out as their main weapon of choice, but Matthew Traynor was just sublime from start to finish and the plan never really had a hope with the Pat’s full-back in the form that he was in.

Eddie Doyle brought a cheer from the Rathnew faithful with a pointed free after 16 but another effort towards James Stafford moments later drifted harmlessly wide.

Pat’s had two misses of their own before Dean Healy grabbed his second with McWalter heavily involved again while a foul by Moorehouse on Healy allowed Bryan Doyle the chance to drift over a beauty off his left.

James Stafford was deployed further out the field for a time but another storming run from Matthew Traynor seen him pass to Paddy O’Keane who found Tommy Kelly who drop kicked over the bar to leave it 0-7 to 0-1 after 25.

Dean Healy was then adjudged to have overcarried and a free awarded to Rathnew.

Healy had been dragged back and seemed to believe he would be awarded a free, but Kieron Kenny had other ideas and Eddie Doyle fired over for Rathnew’s second.

Adam Byrne picked up a yellow card when he fouled the lively Conor O’Brien as he tore into the Rathnew territory, and Bryan Doyle made it 0-8 to 0-2 for Pats at the break with Jody Merrigan being sent in just before half-time for William Moorehouse and Sam Coffey entering the fray for JT Moorehouse when the teams returned.

An early Theo Smyth wide was followed by a Tommy Kelly point with Traynor the provider with Pat’s looking far too sharp for Rathnew in most sectors of the field.

The second half was a very unpretty spectacle, with late hits and off-the-ball nastiness all too prevalent at times and several St Pat’s players required attention over the course of the second 30, one for a kick in the face and one for a dangerous charge into the back while a player fielded a ball.

A Sam Coffey point made it 0-9 to 0-3 but when Jody Merrigan was blackcarded after 13 minutes ,the hill became something of a mountain.

Points from Bryan Doyle and Paul O’Brien made it 0-11 to 0-3 but Eddie Doyle pulled it back by one with a free.

Tommy Kelly’s first goal after 20 minutes was the first killer blow. It began with Shane Doyle’s kick-out and eight passes later Kelly was firing past Johnny Byrne.

Moments later Kelly’s speculative shot ended up in the back of the Rathnew net, game over at 2-11 to 0-4.

Eddie Doyle would add two frees with a Tommy Kelly effort in between and St Pat’s march on to face AGB in what should be a cracking game of football.

St Patrick’s: Shane Doyle; Cian O’Brien, Matthew Traynor, Wayne Doyle; Simon Bouchier (0-1), Paddy O’Keane, Niall Donnelly; Dean Healy (0-2), Fionn Luddy; Paul O’Brien (0-1), Paudge McWalter, Conor O’Brien; Bryan Doyle (0-2, 2f), Ciaran McGettigan, Tommy Kelly (2-6, 2f)). Subs: Paul Earls for P McWalter (blood, 3, reversed after 7), Jack Dunne for C McGettigan (56), Paul Earls for B Doyle (56), Mark O’Brien for C O’Brien (57)

Rathnew: Johnny Byrne; Conor Lenihan, Jamie Snell, Gary Byrne; Adam Byrne, Ross O’Brien, Philip O’Neill; JT Moorehouse, Theo Smyth; Jack Healy, Sam O’Dowd, William Moorehouse; Ross Quinn, James Stafford, Eddie Doyle (0-5, 5f). Subs: Jody Merrigan for W Moorehouse (30), Sam Coffey (0-1) for JT Moorehouse (h/t), Toby Curran for Ross Quinn (35), Warren Kavanagh for P O’Neill (41), Paul Merrigan for H Healy (47)

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely)