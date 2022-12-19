Tough words at half-time turns tide for Liam Cullen’s An Tóchar

LIAM CULLEN became visibly emotional as he hailed his An Tóchar charges following their dramatic Under-19 ‘A’ football final win over St. Nicholas’ on Sunday.

An injury-time goal from Niall Sheahan, despite the best efforts of the nigh-impenetrable Jake Muldowney completed a stunning comeback.

An Tóchar trailed by 1-6 to no score after 20 minutes in the first half, and by 1-7 to 0-3 at half-time.

However, an inspired second-half performance flipped the game on its head, and manager Liam Cullen admitted it was the manifestation of some harsh half-time words.

He said: “What a second half! It was outstanding.

“We felt we underperformed in the first half and we had a few harsh words at half-time and the guys, I am so proud of them.

“This means so much to the club. We haven’t won an ‘A’ championship in 20 or 30 years.

“It is such a big game and the manner we won, the way the lads came back when we were dead and buried, it shows the character, and it bodes well for the future of the club.”

Cullen is honest in his appraisal of the game’s episodic nature. There was the tepid opening, two sides jostling with the far from ideal conditions.

When affairs settled, there was the relentless energy at both ends of the pitch from a ravenous St. Nicholas’.

As for the second half, it was all about An Tochar’s savage comeback, but it was a long way to get there.

“They owned the ball around midfield in the first half and we just had to get a grip of the ball,” said Cullen.

“I think both forwards were going to get scores, but it was that key area of midfield, and they dominated in the first half.

“We dominated in the second half and that was the difference. That victory was all about character. Every time we took a knock or missed chances, we kept coming back and kept coming back.

“We weren’t competing, we were standing off them and we were letting them dictate the tempo of the game. I said to the lads, we need to dictate the game and they need to stop us.

“Instead, they dictated the tempo of the game and they just controlled everything, aside from a couple of goal chances.

“I keep saying that it was just all about character and I am just so happy.”

Then there was the role of Jake Muldowney, who saved from Niall Sheahan five times before he finally broke his resolve.

“I have to pay my compliments to the goalkeeper. He was outstanding,” said Cullen.

All that was left to do was for Cullen to patiently answer one more question, walking across the field to the celebrating congregation in anticipation for the trophy presentation.

Six of the players who beat St. Nicholas’ played in their semi-final loss to Baltinglass in the Senior championship, and things promise only to get better.

“When you get knocks in a game like that and you keep coming back, that shows a lot of character.

“You can coach and you can train, but you need that little bit of character.

“You either have it or you don’t. It is just reward. They gave a lot of enjoyment in the Senior championship, some of those lads, and we can see it there now.”