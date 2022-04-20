Tough task ahead for Garden County footballers

Wicklow now need to exorcise the ghosts of 86 as much as Laois. Kieron Kenny

When the words Wicklow, Laois and Leinster championship are in the one sentence the year 1986 is never far away.

Without wanting to offend anyone it’s about high time that the nostalgia around that June day was repeated. There is plenty of room and desire for new legends in blue and gold to step forward. A win on Sunday may not create the same reaction as it did almost 36 years ago but would be just as sweet to Wicklow Gaels.

There is no doubting Laois hold the upper hand on Wicklow in championship meetings. That Wicklow win in 1986 was the third time we had beaten the O’Moore County men with wins also in 1957 and 1967. Laois have been victorious in the other 12 championship tussles. While history will count for little when Fergal Kelly throws the ball in on Sunday, Laois will be expecting to win whilst Wicklow will be hopeful.

In the most recent games between the two in the O’Byrne cup in Crettyard and the league game in Aughrim Laois also prevailed both times. The manner of the 1-17 to 0-8 loss in the league game will be a worry, but there were extenuating circumstances of sorts.

That day Wicklow were playing for the first time under the stewardship of Gary Duffy and Alan Costello after the seemingly abrupt work-related departure of Colin Kelly. The players would have been unsettled and collective focus may not have been the best for the Laois game. The performance was a mixed bag as was most of the league campaign. Six weeks on there should be no mixed messages.

A win in Longford with a score of 0-20 the following week was a boost for Wicklow followed then by a decent showing in a loss to eventual Division 3 winners Louth.

Laois on the other hand seemed to fall apart after their Aughrim stroll in mid-March. They lost to both Limerick and Longford in Portlaoise and thus joined Wicklow in making the return to Division 4 for 2023. Any confidence gained by their league win over their impending championship opponents won’t have hung around for long. Successive relegations may point to a struggling squad low on confidence.

It’s all about championship for now though and the early than usual start won’t have afforded the Costello and Duffy regime as much time as other years to impart their ideas, but it will also have left little opportunity for Billy Sheehan in his first season to lift his troops.

There will be a serious increase in intensity on Sunday and speed of thought aligned with faster ball movement will be a real test for both sets of players. Little is known of the preparation of both since the conclusion of the league with a couple of challenge games undoubtedly played.

There have been rumoured further comings and goings in Wicklow squad personnel while over in Laois questions still remain as to why more players from county champions Portarlington and the stronghold Portaloise have not been included.

In the league game, Wicklow had the aid of a pretty strong breeze in the first half but still preferred a containment game. Laois were patient and happy to wait for openings and found plenty.

Home advantage and a big Wicklow support should encourage a more expansive and ambitious effort next Sunday. It did look early on in the league game that the Laois full back line could be got at.

Eoin D’Arcy kept the imposing John O’Loughlin at centre back moving into uncomfortable territory and when the ball was delivered quickly inside the Laois full-back line was shaky. Wicklow need a quick transition to avail of the space that dropping their own players back creates.

It was here where Wicklow struggled in the league game with the reluctance to then take on a shot resulting in them being pushed back out the field at times and unforced errors leading to confidence sapping turnovers.

The loss of Seanie Furlong was always going to be huge for Wicklow and the fact they have not really found a replacement for the Kiltegan man as an attacking focal point is a worry. Eoin D’Arcy has been moved away from the goal of late starting most games now on the forty.

The Tinahely man was excellent at times in the past three league games being particularly impressive in Pearse Park in the win over Longford. You do feel his movement inside when he is the target man needs to be recognised with a swifter delivery.

Not to state the obvious but scorers win you games and they can’t if they don’t get the ball. He has shown plenty of times in his young career that he has the capabilities to find scores to win a game.

Kevin Quinn has undoubted potential and carries a major threat, but an injury hit 18 months has held the young Blessington man back somewhat. He looks like a top-of-the-ground footballer and causes problems when running direct at a defence. He has the size to be a concern for Laois but like D’Arcy needs a good quality delivery.

Sunday would be as good a day as any for him to announce his arrival on the intercounty championship scene. Oisin McGraynor was another showing flashes of promise until a hand injury curtailed his game time. He might be back in the mix for selection on Sunday.

There is no doubt the physical edge Laois had in the league game will be a significant factor again on Sunday. Kieran Lillis, Evan O’Carroll, Gary Walsh, John O’Loughlin and the returning Mark Timmons would find their place in many teams. They are imposing and strong around second balls and while Wicklow may have the dash around the middle with the likes of Andy Maher, Darragh Fitzgerald, Mark Kenny, Fintan O’Shea, Oisin Cullen and Malachy Stone a war of attrition in that area would not suit. In truth only Dean Healy, Podge O’Toole, JP Hurley, Rory Stokes, Zach Cullen and Niall Donnelly (if fit) might match up physically.

Clever ball retention, swift movement and a functioning kick-out strategy is necessary. Mark Jackson had been struggling with injury during the league, but he is vital to how Wicklow set up and restart. There are few better strikers of a dead ball than the Baltinglass stopper.

For Laois, Ross Munnelly is still making himself available and made a cameo appearance in Aughrim. His cuteness in possession if introduced will benefit Laois and his experience around the squad must be a massive help to Sheehan. Munnelly may well be the only player still playing in Leinster outside of Dublin with a Leinster Senior championship medal which he won in 2003. A testament to his longevity and also Dublin’s dominance.

One noticeable aspect of the league meeting was that Dylan Kavanagh from The Heath was afforded the freedom of Aughrim down the Laois left flank that day. No Wicklow player was near him at times, especially in the second half.

Laois also seemed to favour attacking down the left and use the calculated switch of play to the isolated Gary Walsh to great effect. Such a lapse in formation on Sunday next would have serious detriment to the Wicklow chances.

Kavanagh needs to be stopped and in doing so some serious damage will be done to the Laois supply line. Walsh is well capable of winning his own ball high and low and Wicklow will have to get the match up right here.

Evan O’Carroll and Walsh seem to have a really good understanding and Mark Barry sweeping around them moving in and out looking for scraps makes them a potent threat. Patrick O’Keane, Nicky Devereux, Jamie Snell and of late Tom Moran have been used in the last line and they will know what’s needed to stop the Laois threat. The height Laois have in their inside line is a worry and the match ups will have to be bang on from the start.

Laois have history of beating Wicklow on their side, they will feel they have better players, they will play a lot of the game in the Wicklow half if Wicklow set up like the league game.

Wicklow will have to hit the ground running and give the home support something to cheer. They will need to take almost every chance they get in front of goal and defend like demons for long periods.

So many ifs, buts and maybes but that’s the beauty of sport. The crowd will be there more in hope than expectation, it was the same in 86!