Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 0.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tough task ahead for Garden County footballers

Wicklow will need to be at their best to defeat Laois

Wicklow captain Dean Healy in action against Alan Farrell, left, and Cian Doyle of Laois during the O&rsquo;Byrne Cup game earlier this year. Expand
Action from a packed County Grounds in 1986. Expand

Close

Wicklow captain Dean Healy in action against Alan Farrell, left, and Cian Doyle of Laois during the O&rsquo;Byrne Cup game earlier this year.

Wicklow captain Dean Healy in action against Alan Farrell, left, and Cian Doyle of Laois during the O’Byrne Cup game earlier this year.

Action from a packed County Grounds in 1986.

Action from a packed County Grounds in 1986.

/

Wicklow captain Dean Healy in action against Alan Farrell, left, and Cian Doyle of Laois during the O’Byrne Cup game earlier this year.

wicklowpeople

Kieron Kenny

Wicklow now need to exorcise the ghosts of 86 as much as Laois. Kieron Kenny

When the words Wicklow, Laois and Leinster championship are in the one sentence the year 1986 is never far away.

Privacy