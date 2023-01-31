Tough defeat for Arklow RFC but future looking bright

Arklow RFC 17

Portarlington 24

A glance at Sunday’s team sheet for Arklow goes a long way towards explaining recent results and gives a hint towards the future.

Alongside long-time team stalwarts such as Anthony O’Donnell, Danny Clear and Richard Murphy, new names are beginning to appear. Sean McCarthy made his first team debut last week and this weekend he was joined by Padraig Birmingham and Eoin Byrne – and these won’t be the last.

In between there are players such as Eamon Quirke, Cian Cooney and Roan Frehill, so the future will surely bring brighter days back to Arklow.

On Sunday the home side welcomed Portarlington to a bright and breezy Oval. Arklow kicked off with the wind coming from the town side in their back and it wasn’t surprising that they had decided to kick for territory frequently throughout the half.

McCarthy worked well with Murphy to bring Arklow within five meters of the try line after 15 minutes and a quick recycled ball by Cooney saw Quirke cross the line to open the homeside’s account, and the conversion by Tadhg Powell saw Arklow lead 7-0.

From the restart Portarlington tested Arklow’s defence and within five minutes Arklow were penalised for offside just seven meters out. A quick tap and go resulted in the visitors scoring their first try but missing the conversion to leave the score 7-5.

The most positive part of Arklow’s game all season has been their scrum, and it was clear again today that they had the upper hand.

Portartlington’s penalty count was rising due to the dominance of the scrum and with 34 minutes gone, Arklow pushed the scrum over the line with Quirke at the back touching down for his second of the day. A missed conversion saw the score read 12-5.

Portarlington missed a kickable penalty and were denied a try by some great Arklow defending in the closing stages of the half. The half-time score remained unchanged.

The second half saw Portalington significantly up their pace and intensity in their play. Yet despite this Arklow resisted their attack and indeed in the opening 15 minutes of the second half it was Arklow that had the better chances to score; Cooney was exceptional during this period of the match.

This stage of the game became stagnant with both sides cancelling each other and the game was played 10 meters either side of the halfway line.

But it was Portarlington that made a change by introducing an overlap on the attack, this had the effect of exposing Arklow on the wings. It was to prove decisive as they eventually broke the deadlock and crossed for their second try and a conversion after 67 minutes to make it 12-12.

The visitors now had the bit between their teeth and following a slow reaction by Arklow they gathered an open ball and ran half the length of the field to score another try just three minutes later; 12-17.

Arklow did have a chance after 70 minutes when a line out on the five-meter line was judged to be thrown crooked, and by now they began to look tired and were missing tackles.

With minutes left on the clock Portarlington scored again under the posts and converted for the score to read 12-24.

Credit must be given to the home side, and they kept hunting for their next score. They reverted back to the scrum and with the clock in the red they crossed the line for the final time with Quirke notching up a hat-trick of tries. to leave it Arklow 17, Portarlington 24.

Arklow: T. Byrne, B. Slater, R. Kinsella, S. MacAllister, S. McCarthy, T. Powell, C. Cooney, G. Cox, P. Lynch, A. O’Donnell, D. Clear, R. Frehill, R. Murphy, T. Scarfe, E. Quirke, J. Ellis, T. Godkin, P. Birmingham, E. Byrne, C. Rochford.