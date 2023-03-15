Tough day at the office for brave Arklow outfit in Seconds Towns Cup

Arklow RFC lost out to North Kildare in the Seconds Towns Cup last weekend.

North Kildare 34

Arklow 8

Arklow’s first round in the Second Towns Cup was a continuation of the club’s form this season.

There was a lack of experience, but they were full of effort and courage to try different approaches on the pitch.

Conditions were very poor with constant rain and a mucky surface of the pitch making life difficult for both teams.

Arklow started the better of the two sides and within minutes were awarded a penalty from about 30 meters out.

This was well kicked by Tadgh Powell whose kicking was good over the whole game.

But after a short period of good rugby by Arklow, North Kildare got into the Arklow 22 and due to missed or poor tackles Kildare scored a try, and the conversion was simple.

Now Arklow were behind seven points to three.

Kildare were now starting to run all the ball at Arklow with good handling considering the conditions and started scoring with each attack.

Kildare ran in two more tries and added penalties to reach the half-time lead of 24-3.

The second half started well for Kildare, and they added a further try and conversion plus another penalty to lead by a good margin.

Arklow came more into the game in the last 20 minutes and were seriously threatening the Kildare try line.

The pressure by the visitors was constant and they were rewarded with a good try finished off by Eamonn Quirke from a very good five-meter scrum by the whole Arklow pack.

Arklow gave all right up to the end of this game and that’s all that can be asked from any team.

The final score does reflect the game but still there were signs that Arklow are starting to blend well as a team, and the combination of senior players and the younger players will get better with more games and a better understanding of team play.

This may be Arklow’s last game this season or they may have others if there is a Plate competition for the teams that lose the first and second round Cup games.

Arklow are in transition and may require a little longer playing together but they will become a good side in the near future. A big well done to the whole Arklow team. It has been a difficult season but with their commitment to the future for Arklow Rugby Club the only way is up.

Arklow RFC: Willem Van De Vyver, Tommy Godkin, Anto O’Donnell, Eoin Byrne, Conor Rochford, Roan Freehill, Danny Clear, Tom Scarfe (capt.), Eamonn Quirke, Padraig Bermingham, Tadgh Powell, Billy Slater, Shane Haarer, Sean McCarthy, Conor Healy, Tim Byrne, John Louth.