Top Wicklow students strut their stuff in skills county finals in Ballinakill

The camogie competitors in the county skills final in Ballinakill.

The competitors in the boys football county skills final in Ballinakill last week.

The footballers who took part in the county skills final in Ballinakill.

The young hurlers who put their skills to the test in the county final in Ballinakill.

Skills Winners

Students from Baltinglass, Lacken, Roundwood, Tynock and Bray will represent their school and Wicklow during half-time of either an All-Ireland semi-final or final after they came through a tough battle in the annual Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Wicklow County Skills finals that took place in the Wicklow GAA Centre of Excellence, Ballinakill on Wednesday, April 27.

The skills on show were of a high standard and all participants performed to the best of their ability and displayed great sportsmanship.

Thanks were offered to the Wicklow GDAs who were instrumental in running this; particular thanks to Garrett Doyle who co-ordinated both the regional and county final events.

County Final Winners:

Boys Football: Josh Furlong (Scoil Naomh Iósaf Baltinglass)

Girls Football: Emily Broe (Lacken NS), Rosie Colleran (St.Laurence O’Toole NS Roundwood)

Hurling: Seán Byrne (Tynock NS), Conor Eglington (Scoil Chualann)

Camogie: Aoife Boland (Tynock NS)

Back With a Bang!

This along awaited day finally arrived and like young calves being let out into the field for the first time the fifth and sixth boys took to the playing field of Emmet Park, Bray for their first Allianz Cumann na mBunscol outing in over two years.

Such was the excitement of the children the bus trip to the Participation Day had a school tour like feel to it.

The North East section had 12 participating schools with 21 teams in all.

Divided into five round robin groups each team played a minimum of 3 games. As ever, there were some excellent displays of skill and teamwork as well as the odd glimpse of individual brilliance.

The day couldn’t have run so smoothly without the help of Dave Barry and Willie Braine of Bray Emmets and the young whistlers from Coláiste Ráithín and Pres Bray who contributed hugely to the smooth running of the blitz.

Here’s hoping for another great day on Day 2, next Thursday, May 5, where it’s hoped up to 30 teams will partake in the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Participation Day.

Girls Are Up Next

The Allianz Fifth and Sixth Class Girls Football Participation Day takes place on May 12 from 11.45am in Bray Emmets (North Wicklow), Ballinakill (South Wicklow) and a venue still to be decided for West Wicklow.

Schools will be contacted by email before the event and they can decide which venue suits them best to attend.

