Top performances from Arklow rowers at Offshore Championships

All roads from Arklow lead to Bantry this weekend, where members of Arklow Rowing Club were competing in the Rowing Ireland Offshore Championships, which took place on September 4 and 5.

It was a busy weekend for the crews participating, who had to qualify for the finals on Sunday in heats on Saturday, where members had to finish in the top six to progress. There was some stiff competition over the weekend, which saw Arklow rowers mix with the likes of Monika Dukarska and Ronan Byrne who are fresh after coming back from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last month as well as other rowers who are on the Rowing Ireland High Performance squad.

The first crew out from Arklow at the event was the women’s double, comprising of Andrea Kinsella and Mary Ann Kent. They got through to the heat stages comfortably in third position to make it into the finals on Sunday.

Unfortunately, the crew got caught up in a crash at the first turn with another crew, where they were in the leading pack. This resulted in them dropping their position but they recovered and finished in 10th position.

The next crew out were the Arklow men’s quad. Arklow Rowing Club had two boats entered in this category, which was made up of some experienced crews from around the country. The first crew out were Sean O’Leary, Colin Kinsella, Adam Shanley and Gavin Walker, who were coxed by Tilly Jordan. Unfortunately, they missed out on a place in the finals on Sunday but any disappointment there was on Saturday was made up on the Sunday where the same crew was entered in the under-18 men’s quad category.

Here, the crew put in an impressive performance, taking the lead from the start line and finishing the race on top to take the first position.

The second men’s quad was Oisín O’Sullivan, Padraig Kinsella, Adam Neill and Alan Goodison, who were coxed by Mary Ann Kent in the heats.

The crew put in an impressive performance in the heat to make the final. Coxing duty was taken over by Tilly Jordan on the Sunday for the finals where the crew came out in 11th position. This is a great building block for the two men’s crews who are relatively inexperienced compared to more experienced crews who they were against over the two days of racing. This will help them to push for better next year through winter training.

Arklow was represented by Síonna Healy and Xena Jordan in the women’s singles. The two boats qualified for the finals comfortably where they came second and third respectively, where they put in a great performance to come behind Monika Dukarska, who took first place.

Arklow had two men’s doubles crews compete over the weekend. The first out in the heats were Cormac Kelly and Adrian Keogh, who was the first adaptive athlete to compete in this event. They pulled an impressive performance in the heat but unfortunately missed out on the finals. The second crew were Adam Neill and Padraig Kinsella, who did make it through to the finals and finished in a strong seventh position. They were one of the younger crews to take part in this category and with time, they can only get stronger.

In the women’s quad, Arklow had two boats progress into the finals on Sunday, coming up against a strong field. The first crew made up of Rosie Doyle, Maeve Shortall, Mary Ann Kent and Andrea Kinsella, coxed by Xena had a fight around the 4km course and finished in a strong sixth position.

The second crew made up of Kayla Reid, Patricia Doyle, Una McBride and Debbie Reid, coxed by Tilly Jordan put in an impressive row around the course and finished in 11th. Arklow also had an under-18 women’s quad out later in the day, comprising of Sinead Harte from Ring RC, Lucy Bracken, Rosie Doyle and Roisín Murphy, coxed by Xena Jordan. They started the race in the leading pack and established their position early on in the race, finishing in second place. This is hopefully the start of great things to come for the young crew.

Cormac Kelly represented the club in the men’s singles category at the event. He qualified for the finals on Sunday, finishing in the heat in fifth position. Overall, he finished the final on Sunday in seventh position, in the middle of an impressive line-up of rowers.

The final category was the mixed double, where the club was represented by Cormac Kelly and Síonna Healy who progressed into the finals on Sunday and Alan Goodison and Mary Kinsella who just missed out. Unfortunately, due to an injury sustained in an earlier race, Cormac Kelly and Síonna Healy had to withdraw from Sunday’s final.

The club would like to thank everyone for making the long trip down to Bantry for the weekend to compete in this event. They would also like to give a big thank you to those who helped out over the weekend with boat transport, as well as launching and retrieving boats from the water and helping where they could. In particular, these include Eamonn Kavanagh, James and Margaret Doyle, Eoin O’Leary and Eamonn O’Cuirc.

Overall, the event was seen as a success for the club with crews making finals for each category over the weekend with lots to work on for next year as club members start to head into winter training.

For some though, racing is not yet finished as they continue to prepare for the World Rowing Coastal Championships in Oeiras, Portugal later in the month.

Those competing in this event include Síonna Healy (IRL01) and Xena Jordan (IRL02) in the women’s single, Andrea Kinsella and Mary Ann Kent (IRL02) in the women’s double, Cormac Kelly (IRL03) in the men’s singles, Adam Neill and Padraig Kinsella (IRL05) in the men’s doubles and Cormac Kelly and Síonna Healy (IRL01) in the mixed double.

If you are interested in learning how to row, whether it is to get fit, meet new people or to get involved in all the exciting things they get up to, don’t hesitate to contact Arklow Rowing Club’s Facebook page or call down to the clubhouse where members train every Sunday at 9 a.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. and get in on all the action.