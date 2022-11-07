Tom’s Brennan's late stunner secures sweet win for Tomacork

Brendan Lawrence presents the Wicklow People man of the match award to Tomacork's Jack Gregan after his side beat St.Pat's in the under-15 'A' Shield final in Ballinakill.

Tomacork 2-13

St Patrick’s 1-15

A superb score from Tom Brennan close to the end of this fierce battle between the under-15 hurlers of Tomacork and St Patrick’s secured a sweet victory for the Carnew Emmets and Shillelagh-Coolboy combination on a heavy sod in Ballinakill last Saturday afternoon.

The sides level thanks to a wonderful Jack Gregan pointed free, the same player launched another placed ball down on the St Patrick’s goal.

Brennan stuck up his hurl, controlled the ball beautifully, took it in his hand before turning and lashing over the winning score after 60 minutes of end-to-end hurling against a quality St Patrick’s outfit.

The Dunbur Park side were devastated at the sound of the final whistle, but they should be hugely proud of their efforts in what was a thoroughly enjoyable game in very difficult conditions.

They will look back on three wides in the second half and a superb showing from Tomacork goalkeeper Jim O’Brien who held them at bay at various stages of the second 30 with some fine saves and takes under pressure.

An early Jack O’Leary point for Pat’s was answered by a quality score from Tom Brennan after excellent work from Rian Rooney but St Patrick’s pushed on with points from Eoin Lawlor – after a super save from Jim O’Brien - Miley Connors, the sublime Michael O’Brien and Jack O’Leary again to open up a 0-5 to 0-2 lead, Bobby Cosgrave grabbing Tomacork’s second.

A major moment in the game arrived after 13 minutes when Nicky Ryan got on the end of a long Tom Brennan ball and finished sweetly to the back of Liam Delaney’s net to level matters.

A mighty strike from man of the match Jack Gregan pushed Tomacork to the front for the first time and he added another after 21 minutes, this one from a free won by Bobby Cosgrave.

Michael O’Brien struck back for St Patrick’s as he displayed some beautiful hurling skills and further scores from Miley Connors and Jack O’Leary returned the Dunbur men to the front with the battle of the day unfolding between Tom Brennan of Tomacork and Alfie Doyle of St Patrick’s.

This game was ebbing and flowing and points from Brennan and Jack Gregan (free) gave Carnew the lead again but a stunning 1-1 for St Patrick’s, the point from O’Brien and the goal from Miley Connors after a goalmouth scramble sent the Pat’s boys in leading 1-9 to 1-6.

In an effort to lessen the impact of Michael O’Brien, Tomacork sent in Donal Rawson but it was St Patrick’s who enjoyed the much brighter start to the second half with George Connors bringing a superb save out of Jim O’Brien with the resulting 65 missed.

A savage score from Tom Brennan was followed by a Jack Gregan free to make it 1-9 to 1-8 in favour of St Patrick’s but a quality free from Eoin Lawlor left the gap at two with eight gone in the second half.

Jack Gregan (free) and Michael O’Brien traded scores before Tomacork grabbed the game by the scruff of the next with a point from Gregan (free) and a wicked goal from Rian Rooney who fired a rocket to the bottom corner of the St Patrick’s net to make it 2-10 to 1-11.

Two St Patrick’s wides followed before Michael O’Brien walloped over a dreamy effort after a surging run through the Tomacork defence.

An outstanding Jack Gregan point following great work from Rian Rooney,

MJ Hughes and Nicky Cosgrave made it 2-11 to 1-12 with 19 gone but Pat’s would show all their class to overtake their opponents thanks to superb scores from Jack O’Leary (two frees) and Michael O’Brien after 26.

However, a pressure free won by Tom Brennan was converted by Jack Gregan with 28 on the clock to level the game and Tom Brennan’s deft touch under another Gregan free and his subsequent missile strike over the bar sealed a magical win for Tomacork against a superb St Patrick’s side who played their part in a thoroughly entertaining under-15 final.

Tomacork had quality showings from Dylan Austin, Dylan Kenny, Finnán Kinsella, Conor Faulkner, James Gregan, Callum Stedman and Jack Kennedy.

St Pat’s were well served by Liam Delaney, Miley Connors, Eoin Lawlor and Jack O’Leary.

Tomacork: Jim O’Brien; Dylan Austin, Dylan Kenny, Finnán Kinsella; Conor Faulkner, Jack Gregan (0-8, 6f), James Gregan; MJ Hughes, Callum Stedman; Nicky Cosgrave, Rian Rooney (1-0), Tom Brennan (0-4); Jack Kennedy, Bobby Cosgrave (0-1), Nicky Ryan (1-0). Subs: Donal Rawson, Brendan O’Brien, Joe Sinnott, Danny Nolan, Donncha Togher.

St Patrick’s: Liam Delaney; Kieran Armstrong, Matthew Leonard, Senan Shortall; Aaron Nugent, Joe Culleton, Alfie Doyle; Luca Cappola, Senan O’Donovan; Michael O’Brien (0-6), Jack O’Leary (0-5, 2f), Eoin Lawlor (0-2, 1f); Jack Neville, John O’Brien, Miley Connors (1-2). Subs: George Connors, Samuel Downey, Danny McCoy, Benhamin Currie.

Referee: Con O Ceadaigh (Kilcoole)