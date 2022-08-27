Tomnafinogue and AGB produce glorious football in U15 ‘A’ championship clash

AGB's Ryan Redmond about to launch the ball to the back of the net during the under-15 football championship match against Tomnafinogue at Pearse's Park, Arklow.

AGB's Cian Redmond takes on the Tomnafinogue defence during the under-15 football championship match in Arklow.

AGB 4-3

Tomnafinogue 3-12

Glorious football was played in the under-15 ‘A’ football championship on Wednesday evening in Pearse’s Park, Arklow. May I repeat, glorious football.

While a period in the second half went by where neither side registered a score for the best part of 10 minutes, the entrainment value did not drop. The lack of scoring was due to the quality of the tackling which was manful all over the field.

Old unwritten rules of Gaelic football like one up for the kickout were completely ignored in favour of every player in the general vicinity to spring air-borne and contest the dropping missiles. Somehow, Tomnafinogue man Cormac Murphy came down with possession on number of occasions.

The visitors would settle the quicker with two quick fire points from Pearse O’Byrne and Nial McCarthy only for Ryan Redmond of AGB to complete a long one-two with Mylie Connors and score the goal of the night.

In a game which saw the green flag waved seven times, this was something special, leaving Killian Farrell no chance in the goal as Redmond fired a rocket into the side netting from distance.

The same man would add another point for Arklow and so would the impressive Cian Redmond.

Tomnafinogue, needing a response, produced one with two points from Pearse O’Byrne and Donal Rawson only for Ryan Redmond to again weave his way through a crowd of bodies and poke a second goal home for the Arklow side.

It was a cool finish from Redmond and not unlike Donal Rawson’s finish 40 seconds later up the other end when taking a pass from Cathal Fitzsimmons and finishing through the keeper’s legs for another great goal.

AGB needed the playmaking Mylie Connors to set up Cian Redmond for a goal with 23 minutes gone in the half to keep control.

Tomnafinogue, now struggling to deal with the quick passing and movement of AGB, showed they were no strangers to some defence-splitting football, and this was illustrated no more so than in the 32nd minute by Pearse O’Byrne who sent an incredible pass through the eye of the needle for Joe Carroll who kicked over the pick of the last four scores that Tomnafinogue would end the half with.

Level at half-time, Tomnafinogue came by scores that bit easier in the second half, illustrated by Ross Whelan and Ryan Walker who opened the half with fine points each.

Ryan Redmond shockingly kicked Arklow’s last score of the half until the 26th minute when substitute Josh Nugent would collect a long ball and roll a controlled finish to the corner of the net.

In the meantime, Tomnafingoue would hit another gear as Donal Rawson and Joe Carroll would set each other up for respective goals each and Donnacha O’Reilly would snipe his third point of the evening, effectively killing the game.

The scoring would finish in injury time from a Ryan Walker bomb from distance to put Tomnafinogue further ahead and join the top of the league table with Blessington and Éire Óg.

AGB, still looking for their first win of the campaign, surely won’t be waiting long with the quality they possess all over the field, with Kian Scanlon a standout performer from wing back for the home side.

Tomnafinogue: Killian Farrell; Ryan O’Keeffe, Lee Dagge, Darren Fogarty; Ryan Walker (0-2), Cormac Murphy, Cathal Fitzsimmons; Odhran Mahoney, Milo Quinn; Joe Carroll (1-2, 1f), Pearse O’Byrne (0-3, 2f), Niall McCarthy (0-3); Ross Whelan (0-1), Donal Rawson (2-1), Finan D’Arcy. Subs: Tomas Rawson for F D’Arcy, Tiernan O’Byrne for M Quinn.

AGB: Ryan Gleeson; Liam Dodd, Aaron Mannion, Eoghan Ward; Shane Gregory, Diarmuid O’Reilly, Kian Scanlon; Ryan Redmond (2-2, 1f), Tom Kavanagh; Ryan Morgan, Harry White, Donnacha O’Reilly; Cian Redmond (1-2), Mylie Connors, Donnacha Walker. Subs: Callum Roche for D Walker, Josh Nugent for C Redmond.

Referee: Eddie Leonard (St. Patrick’s)