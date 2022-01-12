Tomnafinnoge come through cracking battle with St Nicholas

Tomnafinnoge 0-13

St Nicholas 1-5

There were perfect conditions for football in Tinahely last Sunday morning for this under-19 ‘A’ semi-final clash of Tomnafinnoge and St Nicholas. While a little nippy for the spectators in the stand, the game of football that was served up by the young men on the field was more than enough to get them heated up.

There was plenty of talent on display in this game with on both sides, but one notable absence for Tomnafinnogue was Matthew Ging who wasn’t togged due to suspension: a massive loss to the southern team from the start ahead of an already interesting battle.

It was St Nicholas who started the quicker of the teams, as they stormed forward from the throw in through Tom Moran, who delivered to Jack Reid who was fouled within 30 seconds of the start. Reid slotted the free and away we went. This was followed up by a flowing team score by the west men. It was Matt Miley who finished off a move that saw the ball move through the hands of Tom Moran, Oisin O Friel and Shane Daly.

At this point, Tomnafinnoge managed to get their hands on the ball and started to run at the St Nicholas defence. In the process, they managed to win themselves two frees through the endeavours of Rory O’Dare and Odhran O’Callaghan. Talisman Cillian McDonald popped the two frees over the bar before adding a monster of a score from play seconds later. The roar went up, and this game was catching fire.

Three minutes later, St Nicholas’s corner-forward Sean Doyle engaged his trusty left boot and delivered a delightful dummy solo before sailing a fine score over the bar. Both sides were exciting the crowd and the crowd were responding.

Just before the water break, St Nicholas had a long-range free with Jack Reid standing over. Reid went for it, only for the ball to drop agonisingly short. It was boxed back in to play, but it was Doyle who was quickest to react and fist to the net. A major just before the water break.

Interestingly, Tomnafinnoge started by conceding the kick out and dropping Adam Hadden back as a sweeper for the first quarter. This was allowing Tom Moran, Mikey O’Rourke and Jack Grace in particular, to set up the platform for attack for St Nicks. On the flip side, Tomnafinnoge were allowing the west men to attack as far as the 45 before putting the pressure on and counter attacking at pace. An interesting battle of wit unfolding.

After the water break, it was Tomnafinnoge that came out of the blocks the fastest, and truthfully in an attacking sense, the only team that came out after the water break. They adjusted the tactic and pushed up on the St Nicks kick out and forced some crucial scores.

Diarmuid Lambert grabbed a score, when a goal looked on only to be blocked over. Rory O’Dare added a free, before Odhran O’Callaghan finished off a fabulous moved that involved early low ball to Daniel Hedderman from McDonald, Hedderman handed to O’Callaghan in stride who stepped his man and floated the score.

St Nicks were struggling on the kick-out and couldn’t get hands on the ball at this stage. Ciaran Lambert latched on to a stray kick-out and fed to Rory O’Dare who finished over the bar.

With Tomnafinnoge really in the ascendancy, they spurned a goal chance on the stroke of half-time that would have surely finished the game. McDonald took the ball from Hedderman like a train bearing down on goal, only to blaze wide right as the half-time whistle went.

The men from the west went in three points down, but they needed to find the answers for the second half if they were to come out on top here. Half-time score: Tomnafinnoge 0-9, St Nicholas’s 1-3.

To be fair to the men from St Nicholas, they found plenty of answers to Tomnafinnoge in the opening exchanges of the second half. They played some teak tough, strong willed and brave football, and they looked to be getting the edge. They made a marked change at half-time to push right up on the Tomnafinnaoge players and made a strong ploy to make it 15 on 15 football.

A key moment in the game came three minutes into the half, when Jack Grace robbed the ball and took off down the field. Giving and going, the ball eventually ended up with Jack Reid who lashed it goal bound, only to miss marginally right of the goals. What a difference that could have made.

Tomnafinnoge eventually matched and started to outwork the west men. Cillian McDonald got hands on a ball he had no right to before feeding Liam O’Neill who kicked a score off his left. Seven minutes later, McDonald kicked a phenomenal score from a free, with the help of the post, from near the side-line in Tinahely. Following this, substitute Oisin Gorman kicked a classy looking left-footed score to extend the lead. Three big moments in a game that was getting away from St Nicholas’s at this point.

They weren’t for lying down however, as the excellent Sean Doyle grabbed a fine score on the loop around a storming run by Jack Grace.

Tomnafinnoge answered almost instantly, as Patrick Murphy raided up the field to land a score from wing back. They instantly had a goal chance that would have finished the game early in the 53rd minute. Liam O’Neill went on a mazey run through the middle of the defence, handed to Odhran O’Callaghan who blasted goalward, hitting the post and back in to play. A gilt-edged chance.

The last seven or so minutes were hotly contested as St Nicholas’s went all out attack, and Tomnafinnoge set up to rebuff the attack. There were men on either team shown red cards for second bookable offences, which were simply down to the drive one side had to bridge the gap and the other to maintain that gap.

St Nicholas’s grabbed the final score of the game through a Jack Reid free. They were peppering the Tomnafinnoge 21-yard line with ball after ball, only to be turned away with excellent reading of the game and defensive nous.

They did have one final chance in the last minute of the game when Reid tapped one of those balls down to Jack Grace. He let fly, and Caoimhin Rawson was on hand to keep it out. The final whistle went, and it was Tomnafinnoge who progressed to the final.

This was a cracking game that encompassed all we love about the game of football. There was long kick passing, counter attacking, high fielding and tough tackling. A very high standard of football with some fantastic young talent on show. Cillian McDonald, Liam O’Neill, Bradley Hickey and Odhran O’Callaghan impressing for Tomnafinnoge, while Tom Moran, Jack Grace, Oisin O’Friel and Sean Doyle to the fore for Nicks.

Tomnafinnoge: Caoimhin Rawson; Odran Doyle, Thomas Hayden, Maurice Hedderman; Patrick Murphy (0-1), Ciaran Lambert, Larry Kinsella; Cillian McDonald (0-6, 5f), Liam O’Neill (0-1); Odhran O’Callaghan (0-1), Bradley Hickey, Diarmuid Lambert (0-1); Rory O’Dare (0-2, 1f), Daniel Hedderman, Adam Hadden. Subs: Oisin Gorman (0-1) for Diarmuid Lambert, Darragh Rawson for Rory O’Dare, Owen Hedderman for Odran Doyle, James McDonald for Larry Kinsella.

St Nicholas: Brian Keogh; Ciaran Geoghegan, Liam Metcalfe, Jack Grace; Mikey O’Rourke, Tom Moran, Ronan Kelly; Eoin Sheridan, Oisin O’Friel; Matt Miley (0-1), Shane Daly, Conor Manifold; Sean Doyle (1-2, 1f), Jack Reid (0-2, 2f), Joe Mills. Subs: Adam Byrne for Joe Mills.

Referee: Jason Smyth (Stratford-Grangecon)