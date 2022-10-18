Tommy Kelly: ‘I don’t think you can top this’

“It’s unbelievable. Conditions horrible, it was whoever wanted it more. But just to be captain of the team, it’s amazing. I don’t think you can top this. Unless we go win Leinster, of course. We’ll give it a go anyway,” was how St Patrick’s captain Tommy Kelly reacted after he had entertained the crowd with his captain’s speech.

Tommy proved to be the main scorer for the Dunbur men yet again but he heaped praise on his defence for the manner in which they carried themselves in very tough conditions against a quality Baltinglass side.

“Everyone concentrates on the forwards. But what was it, 1-10 to 1-8? Defence is what wins you games, wins you titles.

“It’s great at the start of the year kicking 1-7 or 1-10 a game or whatever but when you get down to the nitty gritty and the rough weather it’s your defemce that wins you games. So, thank God that we have a good one,” he added.

Talk of his colleague Padge McWalter retiring was met with stonrg words from the St Patrick’s sharpshooter.

“Padge there, steps up when you need scores. People are talking about him retiring! There’s another 10 years left in that lad if he keeps playing like that. I’m not going to let him retire. I’ll pull him out of the bed. I don’t care. I’ll do what I have to do to get another few years out of him,” he said.

Retiements and some players not being available left the door open for younger players to get their chance and Kelly says they seized that chance and made the most of it.

“At the start of the year, a few older lads left, and Robbie was bringing in a few younger lads. And you hadn’t played properly with them but as the year went on, they just fitted perfectly into everything. Niall Delahunt there, Cian O’Brien today, didn’t look out of place all year, Conor O’Brien, first championship final, didn’t look out of place at all.

“Robbie has brought a Dublin mentality. He’s very good. He talks very well. He doesn’t be roaring and shouting and getting you pumped up which probably suits our panel. We sometimes, in the past, maybe 10 or 11 years ago, we were getting worked up a bit too much and we were going out and the game was passing us by.

“Even in the first half, we went 1-2 to no score down, but we kept chipping away. We got three frees, went in four down and came back out and kept chipping away.

“It’s great to get out with the win. I’m so proud,” he said.

Looking to the bench, sparely populated as it was, it was reassuring to see such intelligent footballers as Stephen Duffy and Paul Earls coming on.

“If you have Stephen Duffy and Paul Earls coming off the bench, I don’t care what anyone says about their age, they are class acts, they are class acts. Stephen got man of the match in the county final in 2018, top scorer as well, that’s not that long ago, and then you have him coming off the bench today.

“And Paul Earls is Paul Earls, one of the best around,” he added.

Put it into words, Tommy? How does it feel?

“It’s just a great feeling,” he said.