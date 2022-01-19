Tomacork triumph over Aughrim to secure place in ‘B’ final

The Aughrim under-19 footballers who lost out to Tomacork in the under-19 'B' semi-final.

Tomacork, who face Michael Hogans in this Friday night's under-19 'B' football final in Annacurra at 8pm.

Tomacork 4-10

Aughrim 0-3

Tomacork ran riot in Ballinakill on Friday night over rivals Aughrim in the under-19 ‘B’ football championship semi-final with full-forward Eoin Kavanagh scoring two fantastic goals for his side to help them secure a berth against Michael Hogans in the final this weekend.

It was a tightly contested start to the game with both sides having some great individual battles across the pitch. Aughrim’s wing forwards Patrick Leccardi and Joseph McGuckian did look lively from the start for their side but Tomacork’s direct and fast play through the centre of the pitch caused Aughrim serious trouble.

Owen Young’s four first-half frees gave his side an early lead before Tomacork’s John Young sent a high ball into full-forward Eoin Kavanagh. Kavanagh turned his man before racing through one on one with goalkeeper, Mark Shannon.

Kavanagh slotted the ball into the bottom corner to extend his side’s lead.

A further point from midfielder John Young sent Tomacork into the break with a 1-5 to no score advantage.

It was a tighter start to the second period than the score line suggested but Aughrim struggled to turn their chances into scores when they arrived inside the Tomacork 45-yard line.

Alex Kavanagh dropped deeper into the Aughrim midfield from the start of the second half which saw the Aughrim man create more chances for his side. Sadly, for his side, they again couldn’t convert their chances.

Tomacork increased their lead with points from Owen Young, Eoin Kavanagh and Brandon Rossiter.

Substitute Ben Gilligan made an instant impact off the bench when he danced through tackles just inside the Aughrim 21-yard line before releasing a rocket of a shot against the crossbar and over the bar. Moments later Gilligan did find his goal when Owen Young’s ball found the forward in acres of space in behind the Aughrim defence. Gilligan fired the ball high into the top left corner to increase his side’s tally.

Brandon Rossiter scored his team’s third goal of the evening from close range with a powerful effort beating Mark Shannon at his near post. Rossiter followed his goal up with another couple of points before linking up with Eoin Kavanagh excellently resulting in the full forward’s second goal of the game.

After keeping Aughrim scoreless for the best part of 50 minutes, Adam Keegan scored two points to finally add to Aughrim’s tally. Alex Kavanagh’s free from distance capped off the scores in the semi-final which sent Tomacork through to the final where they will face Michael Hogans.

Tomacork: Adam Jordan; Ruairi O’Brien, Conor Wafer, Zach Jordan; Shane Byrne, Thomas Collins, Cormac Redmond; James McGing, John Young (0-1); Richard Greene, Owen Young (0-5, 5f), Daniel Redmond; Brandon Rossiter (1-3), Eoin Kavanagh (2-0), Will Molloy. Subs: Ben Gilligan (1-1) for Will Molloy (39), Conor Clinton for Shane Byrne (47), Maurice Sheil for Richard Greene (52), Callum Patterson for Daniel Redmond (52).

Aughrim: Mark Shannon; Finn Byrne, Oisin Dunne, Oisin Keegan; Dermot Toomey, Ben Stephenson, Hugh Gunning; Sean Campbell, Leo Byrne; Joseph McGuckian, Adam Keegan (0-2), Patrick Leccardi; Callum McKenna, Alex Kavanagh (0-1, 1f), Dara O’Shea. Subs: Dylan Byrne for Dermot Toomey (41), Oisin Dillon for Hugh Gunning (50).

Referee: Peadar De Horan (St Patrick’s)