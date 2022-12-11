Tom Byrne pays tribute to his super Knockananna camogie squad as they march to another All-Ireland final

The Knockananna team before the Leinster final against Maynooth. Tom Byrne's side secured their place in the All-Ireland decider after victory over St Dominic's of Roscommon on Saturday afternoon in Westmeath.

Knockananna 1-8

St Dominic’s 0-2

Knockananna manager Tom Byrne said his side produced a “super performance” to get past Roscommon’s St Dominic’s and secure their place in the All-Ireland Junior ‘A’ camogie final where they will take on either Antrim’s Bridín Óga or Limerick’s Adare next weekend.

A superb start to their semi-final that was switched from Kinnegad to St Loman’s GAA Club at late notice seen the Wicklow champions rampage out to a 1-5 to 0-1 lead at the half-time break before finishing as winners on a scoreline of 1-8 to 0-2.

The goal was scored by Emily Mulhall while team captain Rachel Byrne chipped in with four points with singles from Ciara Byrne, Laura McGrath, Aimee Maher and Sarah Byrne.

Of that 1-5 in the opening half, 1-4 arrived in the opening quarter, a perfect start that was created by work rate from the Knockananna women.

“We didn’t know what to expect. (It’s hard) when you’re playing these teams you know very little about,” said a delighted Tom Byrne after the final whistle.

“From the start we got stuck into them, and everything seemed to work for us. We kept them at bay. We didn’t allow them to hurl, and I know they have three or four very good hurlers, but the pressure we applied just kept them at bay. I thought it was a super performance, the work rate was really good, and that’s all we can ask for,” he said.

Savage work from the Knockananna defence prevented St Dominic’s, managed by Noel White, formerly of St Patrick’s GAA Club in Wicklow, from gaining any sort of traction on the astro pitch that had caused Tom Byrne some concern prior to throw in.

“The defence was (brilliant). The pressure we put on their forwards, we never let them settle on any ball. They swarmed around them. When we were coming down to the astro we were a little bit wary of it, because we’ve been playing on, you know, its winter hurling, then you come to the astro and the ball moves much faster, but they took to it like ducks to water. They did everything right today; it was one of those days where everything went right,” he said.

While the late switch of venue might have upset some teams, Knockananna were delighted that the fixture was taken out of Kinnegad which has become something of a black hole for Wicklow teams in the last few years.

“I was delighted actually, because Kinnegad has been a graveyard for us. We lost an All-Ireland title there two years ago, our club football team has lost there, our county team has lost there so we’ve had a lot of defeats there so maybe it was a good omen. I was a little bit wary because we’re not used to it (the astro pitch at St Loman’s), but they were super today.

“They like to play the ball around. They’re not just hitting the ball, their heads are up, and they’re playing the ball around. The wide, open spaces helped them, they found their space, picked out their passes, and everything went well,” he said.

Tom Byrne says Knockananna are in bonus territory now but that they’ll be hoping for a lovely Christmas present when they take on either Bridín Óga or Adare next weekend.

“The final is next week. It’ll be a great Christmas present for everyone if we can pull it off. Everything is a bonus now. We said that after the Leinster final that everything was a bonus, and we got a bonus today, but we’ll be greedy now and look for another little bit,” he said.

When asked about the wonderful form of his players as they continue to break barriers and create Wicklow camogie history, Tom Byrne said that a strong panel and players enjoying their camogie is key.

“I think the girls are getting so experienced. The panel is very strong. We’ve had a few young girls come up, and the girls are really fit, they play football at top level with their clubs. We haven’t had a break all year since the All-Ireland last year. Everyone’s really fit. It’s been working out really well this year. The girls are enjoying their camogie and if you can get everyone enjoying their camogie and there’s a good bond between them, let’s hope we can continue this next weekend,” he added.

Knockananna: Kellie Byrne; Dervla Byrne, Áine Byrne, Eimear O’Sullivan; Róisín Byrne, Emily Hadden, Aobha Harmon; Shannagh Goetelen, Aimee Maher (0-1); Ciara Byrne (0-1), Rachel Byrne (0-4, capt.), Laura McGrath (0-1); Emily Mulhall (1-0), Sinead Byrne, Sarah Byrne (0-1).